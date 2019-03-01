Bryce Harper’s Wife Kayla Varner Fires Back At Troll Who Says ‘Greedy’ MLB Star Will ‘Never Win’ With Phillies

The wife of the newly-signed Philadelphia right fielder shut down an Instagram troll in an epic way.

Bryce Harper’s wife is quickly finding out what it’s like to be the wife of one of the highest-paid athletes in history. After Harper signed a historic $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, many baseball fans headed to the comments section of both his Instagram page and the page of his wife, Kayla Varner. While the MLB couple has not posted anything new since Harper’s mega-million dollar deal was finalized, fans and foes posted reaction on the couple’s most recent social media posts.

For Varner, that was her February 14 Instagram post in which she posted a photo of her and her famous husband and wished him a Happy Valentine’s Day.

But in the aftermath of Harper’s long-overdue 2019 signing battle—which included lucrative offers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants—some baseball fans used the post to question why the Las Vegas native decided to head East.

“What can one person do with 330 million dollars!?” one angry fan posted to Kayla Varner’s Instagram page. “He’s from LV take the 20 mill less and sign with dodgers or giants instead of playing in Philly I really is a BAD franchise and a nasty boring city. So glad my Yankees never got him he will never win period.”

The commenter then went on to describe Bryce Harper as “full of greed,” adding, “I would have went to LA or the Giants and taken the 20 million dollars less! He’s never going to win ever period. Like what do you even do with 330 million?”

It didn’t take long for Kayla Varner to jump to the defense of her man.

“Must be hard being this ignorant,” Varner responded. “Stop trolling on Instagram and maybe you could put your time into actually being productive enough to make money to support your family too.”

Varner signed off by telling the Instagram troll to “have a great night.”

Kayla Varner and Bryce Harper were high school sweethearts who married in 2016 in San Diego, California, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. While the couple has made no secret of their love for the West Coast, it is clear they weighed all of the offers and chose what was best for them and their future family when signing with the Philadelphia-based baseball team.

As for the commenter’s prediction that Bryce Harper will “never win” with the Phillies, Philadelphia news site 6 ABC notes that not only does Harper “win” by becoming the highest-paid team sports athlete in history, but he will also get to spend 81 games a year in Citizens Bank Park, a stadium “perfectly suited for him.”

The Philly news site points out that the vast majority of Bryce Harper’s 184 career home runs have gone to his pull side, and Citizens Bank Park’s right-center power alley is 369 feet and its right field line 330 feet. The site predicts Bryce Harper’s future will likely include balls flying far into the second and third decks in Philadelphia.