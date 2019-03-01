Ciara Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Cut-Out Swimsuit In New Photos

Ciara's flaunting her body in a revealing swimsuit.

Ciara is showing off some pretty serious skin in a recent swimwear shoot. As reported by Hollywood Life this week, the mom of two was proudly flaunting her curves and seriously toned abs as she posed in a very unique one-piece on her hotel balcony during a trip to Brazil.

The new snaps show Ciara posing for the camera in the white patterned swimsuit which featured baggy mesh sleeves.

In the photos the “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram account, she lifted both hands up in the air as she struck a very sultry pose for the camera while her chiseled abs poked through her swimwear’s cut-outs.

The second snap appeared to be a selfie as she sat down on the balcony while posing with her hand on her head. Ciara – who married her husband, football player Russell Wilson, in 2016 – then shot a stare at the camera for the Brazilian swimwear shoot.

But while it appeared as though the star could have been taking part in a full-on professional photo shoot in her bathing suit, Hollywood Life reported that the stunning shots were actually just the result of Ciara striking a few poses as a friend snapped the pictures on their phone from the hotel balcony on February 28.

But the swimsuit pictures aren’t the only glimpse at her time in Brazil the mom of two has shared with fans this week after The Inquisitr reported that was also photographed by her husband in a bathing suit back in January.

She also took to Instagram to post a photo that showed her posing on some stone steps in a black playsuit with a flowy kimono draped over her shoulders.

“The Streets of Brazil,” Ciara captioned it. “Can’t help but reflect on the beautiful journey of life. #Thankful #Brazill.”

She then shared a video to Instagram while flying above the Christ the Redeemer statue before then confirming in the caption that her husband Russell had made the trip to Brazil with her.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“One of the most powerful things I’ve ever witnessed,” the star told her 21.2 million followers. “His presence is real! Date night in the heli my love @DangeRussWilson in Brazil. #Jesus #ChristtheRedeemer.”

But when she’s not taking in the sights of Brazil, she is getting her amazing body in shape as she showed off her latest set of swimwear photos.

Back in October, Ciara opened up in an interview with Cosmopolitan about her dedication to health and fitness while revealing that she worked out three times a day to lose the baby weight and get her pre-baby body back following the birth of her and Russell’s daughter Sienna in 2017.

“It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breast- feed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night,” the singer recalled of her dedication to getting back in shape after becoming a mom for the second time (she’s also mom to a 4-year-old son named Future with rapper Future).

“It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else,” Ciara then added. “Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”