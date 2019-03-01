Stevie Nicks Says Harry Styles Is Her ‘Love Child,’ Reveals She Has Temperature-Controlled ‘Shawl Vault’

The Fleetwood Mac veteran says the One Direction heartthrob is the son she never had.

Stevie Nicks is reflecting on her 50-year music career ahead of her landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nicks, who was initially inducted into the Rock Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac, received a solo nomination 37 years after the release of her debut solo album, Bella Donna, and will now be the first woman ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Stevie Nicks touched on her timeless appeal to new generations of fans nearly 45 years after she first joined Fleetwood Mac with then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham. The 70-year-old rock legend pointed to former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who in 2017 famously recorded a cover of the 1977 Fleetwood Mac hit “The Chain.” Nicks admitted that the former boy bander has a special place in her heart, describing him as the son she never had.

“He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives, I said, “Oh my God, this is the son I never had.” So I adopted him. I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock & roll record — he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him. But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948, too — he made a record that was more like 1975.”

In 2017, Harry Styles talked about his affection for Fleetwood Mac, and most notably Stevie Nicks, telling Rolling Stone he is such a big fan of the “Rhiannon” singer that he once baked her a carrot cake and brought it to a Fleetwood Mac show.

“Piped her name onto it. She loved it. Glad she liked carrot cake,” Styles said.

Stevie Nicks later stunned fans when she showed up at an intimate Harry Styles show at The Troubadour. Stevie and her “love child” performed her classic rock hits “Landslide ” and “Leather and Lace” as well as Styles’ “Two Ghosts,” according to Variety.

Watch Harry Styles duet with Stevie Nicks during secret show at L.A.'s Troubadour https://t.co/hiYmYmhhjX — billboard (@billboard) May 20, 2017

In addition to her love for Harry Styles, in the new interview, Nicks added that while she never had children of her own she feels like she has “a lot of daughters” with younger female artists that have come to idolize her—and vice versa. Nicks name-checked Vanessa Carlton, Natalie Maines, LeAnn Rimes, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott as women who she feels a motherly—or at least a sisterly— bond with.

Stevie Nicks also discussed her iconic stage wardrobe, which incidentally, is not entirely dressier than her everyday wardrobe. The singer told Rolling Stone that she doesn’t do “casual very well,” so fans will never see her in jeans. As for those famous shawls she has been wearing onstage since the 1970s, Stevie dropped a bombshell about how many she has and how she stores them. Nicks revealed that she actually has a special vault that she houses her beloved shoulder wraps in.

Stevie Nicks also calls Harry Styles the “son I never had,” so maybe he'll get some shawls himself https://t.co/BpVBbQmic6 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 28, 2019

“I have my shawl vault — they’re all in temperature-controlled storage,” Nicks said. “I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them.”