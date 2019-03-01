Missouri Daycare Worker Caught On Video Throwing Toddler Across Classroom, Charged For Child Abuse

A daycare employee has been charged with child abuse after she was caught on surveillance footage, which showed her throwing a 3-year-old toddler into a piece of furniture.

As reported by CNN, 27-year-old Wilma Brown was identified by the North County Police Cooperative. The incident in question took place on February 1, at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool, located outside of St. Louis in the small town of Pine Lawn.

As seen in the surveillance footage shared by CNN, the video shows a toddler standing still, before she is approached by Wilma Brown. Without warning, Brown grabs the young girl by the arm and begins walking her toward the other side of the classroom. Almost immediately, Brown throws the young student — who ends up partially airborne, before crashing into a piece of furniture.

Despite what was captured by the surveillance footage, Wilma reported that the young child suffered “bump on her head,” per a copy of an unintentional injury form that she filled out. The copy of the paperwork was provided to CNN by Jennifer Hansen, who is representing the family of the young girl who was injured.

Unfortunately, the young girl suffered injuries from the incident. She was treated at a nearby hospital for a cut in the middle of her forehead — she also suffered from swelling in her face. Despite receiving several stitches, the toddler was readmitted a couple of days later, as her wound had become infected. At the time, the girl’s family were unaware of the true nature of their daughter’s injuries and asked to see the security footage from the daycare.

Around a month ago, the girl’s family had the chance to view the footage alongside the daycare’s director. Wilma Brown was fired shortly after, and could not be reached by CNN for comment.

Jennifer Hansen explained that the girl’s family “hopes that the release of the surveillance footage will result in justice for this child and ensure that other children are not harmed by the very people entrusted to keep them safe.”

Speaking to CNN affiliate KTVI, Hansen explained that the family was not aware of what caused their daughter’s injuries until they viewed the security footage.

“In no world did this family have any idea that what was called a fall was actually an assault until they came to see that video,” Hansen explained. She also confirmed that the young girl has been released from the hospital.

“This sweet little girl is getting lots of love and support from her family while she heals from her injuries.”