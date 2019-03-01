‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Reveals Thoughts On J.T. Abuse Storyline

It’s been nearly a year since J.T. Hellstrom “died” on The Young and the Restless, and the storyline still hasn’t resolved. Many things fans disliked the fact that Mal Young essentially “ruined” the character of J.T. by turning him into an abusive husband and fiance. Ultimately, that abusive streak ended in his downfall.

Recently, Amelia Heinle, who portrays Victoria, opened up about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) abusing Victoria. Both actors used to be married to each other in real life, but by the time they portrayed the not real-to-life (for them) storyline on screen, they were divorced. Viewers wondered if Heinle felt comfortable portraying such a problematic issue.

Soaps In Depth asked her how she felt about the unexpected storyline, and she answered.

“I was 100 percent on-board!” Heinle said. “I don’t think many actors would have turned it down. Some actors might be hesitant if they are given a story that they’re not comfortable with, but for the most part, any kind of challenge, storyline-wise, is exciting because you don’t always get that opportunity!”

J.T. returned to Genoa City at Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) behest to investigate Victor (Eric Braeden). However, that investigation stayed undercover, and J.T. reunited with Victoria and even started working as the head of security at Newman Enterprises so that he could get the goods on Victor. Unfortunately, during that time, he and Victoria got engaged, but he also began emotionally abusing her, and the fateful girl’s night at Victoria’s was about helping support her.

Then, J.T. showed up, and eventually, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) clocked him with a fireplace poker, and he died leading to the wild coverup that included not only Nikki and Victoria, but also Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Do you think these four will get caught? ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/Y7DF4R7ONM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2019

“Abuse is a hard topic, and I was curious how it would play out. But I really liked doing it, because it ended up touching some people who were going through it themselves. Mental abuse is more prevalent than we realize, and I thought being able to portray something that was even more insidious than physical abuse was really challenging for me as an actor!”

The Inquisitr recently reported that J.T. was spotted back in Genoa City taking a coffee break, prompting much speculation that J.T. never really died that night and has somehow been alive all these many months. Of course, there are other logical explanations, including flashbacks, but those would make for less exciting storylines. It remains to be seen if the new head writer somehow redeems the character of J.T., who viewers used to love.