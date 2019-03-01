Watch Cagliari Calcio Vs Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Serie A Round 26 Opener Live Online

Inter Milan need an away win against mid-table Cagliari Calcio to solidify their hold on a Serie A top four place, in the Round 26 opening match.

Coming off of last weekend’s deflating draw with Fiorentina, which saw Inter Milan dropping points despite building a commanding 3-1 lead after 52 minutes, per Soccerway, the Nerazzurri cannot afford anything less than the full three points against mid-table Cagliari Calcio, if Inter want to secure their third-place position. Or, for that matter, if they wasn’t to hold on to a top four, UEFA Champions League qualification spot at all. AC Milan and SSC Napoli sit just two and three points, respectively, behind then. That puts Inter in a must-win position when they travel to Sardinia for the match that will live stream to open Serie A Round 26.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Friday clash pitting 14th-place Cagliari Calcio against third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 16,200-seat Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, on Friday, March 1.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Cagliari-Inter live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, or noon Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 2, India Standard Time.

Once again, Inter’s Argenentine striker Mauro Icardi will remain on the bench with a knee injury — though it appears that the greater injury may be to Icardi’s bruised ego. The team’s goal-leader has been in a prolonged contract dispute with Inter Milan management, as The World Game reported.

“I do not know at this moment if there is love and respect towards Inter and towards me by some who make the decisions,” Icardi wrote on his Instagram account Thursday, in his first public statements on the dispute. “I do not know if there is somebody’s desire to act and resolve things only and exclusively for the sake of Inter.”

Without Mauro Icardi, Inter’s other Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez (above) must carry the scoring load. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Premier Sports 2. In Italy, the Cagliari Calcio vs. Inter Milan Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the source for the live stream of the Round 26 match on Friday in Sardinia.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean and in numerous smaller countries around the world, the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Cagliari Calcio vs. Inter Milan, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.