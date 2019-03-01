Kelly Clarkson Returns To Host The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson is returning as host of the Billboard Music Awards. Clarkson emceed last year’s show and will be back for this year’s production airing from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, reports Deadline.

This is the second year NBC will air the three-hour awards. Last year’s show earned Billboard Music Awards a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million total viewers overall.

“I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more. We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music,” Clarkson said in a statement.

The singer and future talk show host is currently with her Meaning of Life Tour and she is also a coach on the newest season of The Voice.

The songstress will also venture into the world of daytime talk shows later this year with The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC. She will also be an executive producer alongside her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

According to an NBC press release, the variety show will utilize Clarkson’s “gift of connection” to bring something new to daytime television – “a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music. It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.”

Clarkson reportedly accepted the offer for the series in order to “connect with people, play games, music and find ways to help or give back to communities/organizations.” The pilot for the talk show has already been filmed, with celebrities such as Josh Groban, Terry Crews, and Chloë Grace Moretz reported to appear. She will also be accompanied by her touring band for her musical performances which take place in a barn-like studio as a reference to her “country roots.” Clarkson has also revealed she will open the talk show with audience-requested covers of various songs.

The exact premiere date is unknown, but the show will go live in the fall of this year and will be coming on right before The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Billboard Music Awards have been held annually in May since 2011. The Awards finalists are based on album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement. The Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday, May 1 at 8p.m. live on NBC.