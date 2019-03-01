Drake’s Dad Said He Supports R. Kelly ‘100 Percent’ And Jussie Smollett Is ‘Misunderstood’

Drake's father said that friends Kelly and Smollett have his support.

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, recently voiced his opinion on the recent legal troubles and scandals of R. Kelly and Jussie Smollett.

While giving an interview to Variety about his new single, Graham was asked about Kelly, who pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse this week.

Graham called the singer “a good friend of mine” and said that he wished him the best.

“I hate that it’s happening to him. There’s a reason why women come out after the fact. He has my support 100 percent,” he added.

He expressed his support for Smollett as well, labeling him “misunderstood.” Smollett is facing criminal charges for allegedly falsifying claims of a hate crime. Graham claims the reports against the actor are false.

“Jussie has been misunderstood. As a matter of fact, they know that. That story that came out about Jussie in Chicago is not true about Jussie. Jussie is a friend of mine, also. They have totally reconstructed his story.”

Smollett was arrested last week and charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false report. If convicted, he could serve up to three years in prison.

The actor has denied the allegations and maintains that the attack was real and that he was simply a victim of a crime.

Graham – who gained recognition from appearing in a whiskey commercial for Virginia Black alongside his son — was also asked about his new single, “That On That.” Graham stated that he wrote the lyrics to the song 10 years ago. He went on to clarify that they weren’t about anyone specific, though he did have a girlfriend at the time who happened to fit the feel of the lyrics as a clingy, jealous stalker.

“She was always checking my phone. If I was in the other room working on some music, she would be peeping through the door.”

When asked if Drake had shared his thoughts on the song, he admitted that Drake had heard it and had comments.

“Drake was the first one to tell me, ‘Dad, I love that song.’ He sent me a text message actually. Drake heard it when I first did it 10 years ago. He had heard it before because everything that he did, he used to send to me first. And whatever I did, I used to send to him. But now he’s too busy for that, he doesn’t send me anything now.”

Graham was asked if he and Drake had made any music together yet. He said they hadn’t got around to it yet, but “we are definitely going to do something.”