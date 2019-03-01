DC Universe’s ‘Titans’ Has Cast Its Superboy For Season 2

Joshua Orpin will play the character that was teased at the end of Season 1.

DC Comics launched their own streaming service in 2018 named DC Universe, and their flagship show at the time of launch was Titans. The series that follows the sidekicks of major DC Comics characters forming their own team was a success, prompting an order for a Season 2. The first report from Deadline confirms a new addition to the cast of Titans for the next season. Teased in the season finale, Joshua Orpin will play Superboy in the new series.

Titans sees Robin, the now grown-up sidekick of Batman try to leave it all behind as Detective Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) in a new city. However, his path crosses a young orphan, Rachel, (Teegan Croft) who needs his help, which forces him to relive his days as a superhero while becoming more than that. Along the way, the duo encounters Kori (Anna Diop), a strange woman with no memory of her past, but a connection to Rachel. As well as Gar (Ryan Potter), a young boy who can turn into a tiger. Together they form the Titans as they protect one another and deal with the mysteries of their past, and the harshness of their reality.

The finale of Season 1 saw a shadowy figure escape from a lab, along with a dog with glowing red eyes, confirming to fans that it was Krypto, Superman’s pet dog. The figure was Superboy.

Conner Kent is coming to @DCUTITANS. Please welcome Joshua Orpin as Superboy to the #DCUNIVERSE. https://t.co/LKTcswCsxY pic.twitter.com/YOhFsB63Yi — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) February 27, 2019

This latest incarnation of Superboy is a character named Connor Kent, a clone created with the DNA of Superman. The Young Justice series featured a similar story arc for the character that saw him breaking out of a lab. While the Titan’s version may slightly different, the broad strokes of the character may remain the same. An official statement from DC describes the character that audiences will see in Season 2.

“Superboy, aka Conner Kent, is the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.”

This would be considered Orpin’s biggest role to date, having been involved in mostly short films and TV movies up until this point. The young actor definitely looks the part of the clone of Superman. As production for Season 2 nears, more may be seen of Orpin in costume, possibly the iconic black S shirt and blue jeans, Superboy’s trademark outfit.

The premiere of Season 2 of Titans has yet to be set, however, will most likely premiere on the DC Universe app in the US, followed by a global Netflix release after the season ends.