Malika Haqq Defends Herself After Being Called A Hypocrite For Bashing Jordyn Woods

Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian have been close friends for a long time. When the news broke that Jordyn Woods, a friend of Khloe’s and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, and Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s then boyfriend, had an affair, Malika was there for her friend, Khloe. In fact, Malika has become Khloe’s most ardent supporter since the incident. While Malika’s loyalty to Khloe cannot be questioned, her comments about Woods caused a few people to call her out via social media, labeling her a hypocrite.

When the media initially reported the cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, Malika rushed to Khloe’s defense and pointed the finger insultingly at both Woods and Thompson for their lack of loyalty toward Khloe. Following that, Malika posted on her social media a comment about the importance of keeping promises. A fan responded to Malika’s post and commended her for being so supportive of Khloe.

“I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I… wouldn’t make excuses in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior,” Malika said, according to Page Six.

However, for this comment, Malika got a few negative responses, mostly from those who still stand behind Woods. Supporters of Woods had no problem reminding Malika that she had, in the past, hooked up with a married man. Malika had no desire to ignore the comments fingering her as a hypocrite, and instead typed up a response.

“I have said it before and I’ll say it again, I HAVE NEVER EXCUSED MY BEHAVIOR EVER. I choose to believe what I wanted to believe. I was wrong for that. WRONG IS WRONG. I’m not excusing myself or anyone else. I made my bed so I had to lye it in. Trust I took my L. It’s called being an adult and I damn sure did not ask a soul to fight for what I believe in or bully anyone else,” Malika stated, according to Page Six.

Malika’s defensive response brings a couple of points to light. First, Malika is insisting that, unlike Woods, who initially blamed her actions with Thompson on alcohol, she isn’t making excuses for her mistakes. Also, unlike Woods, Malika did not get together with a friend’s boyfriend while that friend was also expecting a child with him.

While it sounds like Malika is angrier at Woods than she is at Thompson, Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Woods could simply be an easier target for those close to the Kardashian-Jenner circle. After all, Woods was provided with a lot of financial opportunities by the family, making her betrayal a huge issue for the Kardashian-Jenners.