‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer’s Devious Plan

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a big twist for the Lola, Kyle, and Summer love triangle. Since her return to Genoa City, Summer set her sights on Kyle. He successfully rebuffed her and continued to pursue his relationship with Lola. However, now Lola lays fighting for her life, and Summer holds the key to saving Lola’s life, but she demands a high price in exchange for her good deed.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, Summer (Hunter King) finds out she’s a match for Lola (Sasha Calle). Initially, Kyle (Michael Mealor) doesn’t believe Summer, but Nate (Brooks Darnell) confirms it. Once Nate explains the risks of the surgery, Summer is understandably scared, and Kyle tries to help her overcome her fear.

Kyle apologizes to Summer for being mean when she first approaches him about the live liver donation. However, Mealor told Soaps In Depth that “he doesn’t think there’s a need to crawl back and beg for forgiveness, because he isn’t thinking that she wouldn’t do it. Kyle is taking everything at face value, that she is really nervous about having the surgery.”

Of course, Summer is never one to do something for entirely altruistic reasons. She sees an opening to get what she wants with Kyle by trading part of her liver to save Lola’s life.

Summer actress Hunter King admitted that Summer genuinely loves Kyle, but she has also experienced intensified feelings as a result of not being able to have Kyle. For months she’s tried different angles to try to get him back. Summer truly believes that Lola and Kyle are not a good match, and of course, she thinks that she’s a perfect match for Kyle despite their twisted history.

King said, “I can’t give anything away, but Summer always finds a way to go after what she wants. And you can bet that she will find out a way to do it with [Lola’s] surgery, too!”

It looks like Kyle will get what he wants — Lola’s life. However, he may find that he won’t be able to have a relationship with Lola. After all, before her attack, they’d broken up again. Who’s to say that Lola is even willing to consider getting back together especially after she realizes Summer saved her life?

According to Mealor, “It’s definitely not what Kyle expects. With the surgery, Summer will be giving Lola her future back… but now Summer wants the future she wants as well. It’s going to put Kyle on the spot!”

It would be quite a trade to make, but Kyle might try given how much he wants Lola to live.