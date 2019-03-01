Jack Black Takes On Chris Hemsworth’s Workout Routine With Hilarious Results

Anyone who has ever watched any kind of superhero movie knows that those characters are absolutely ripped. From bulging biceps to chiseled abs, they would have a hard time saving the world, lifting cars, throwing bad guys, and stopping helicopters with their bare hands (*cough* Captain America *cough*) if they weren’t insanely fit and strong.

Behind the scenes, the actors who play those characters have to put in major work so that they can look the part, particularly those who have shirtless moments in their films. Think Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Hemsworth in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hugh Jackman in Wolverine, and Ben Affleck in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Of course no one naturally looks like that, and over the years some of the actors have shared the insane workout routines and diets they have had to go through for months prior to shooting those scenes.

Hemsworth just recently shared another of his regular workout routines that he uses when he has to prepare for Thor movies, and comedic actor Jack Black apparently thought he was the perfect candidate to pick up the challenge and try it.

According to People Magazine, Black took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself alongside the one Hemsworth had posted, and, well, let’s just say the results aren’t exactly identical.

Black even copied Hemsworth’s caption to his original video, adding “Who did it better?” at the end for his fans to judge.

For starters, there is just a slight discrepancy in the size of the dumbbells the two actors are using. Black also doesn’t quite have the actual technique down either, hopping along the ground rather awkwardly. Either way, kudos to him for even trying.

Hemsworth saw the remake of his rather intense looking workout, and commended Black in the comments section before sharing the post to his own account and captioning it “The student has become the master.”

Other actors also chimed in to praise Black for making Hemsworth “look like he’s picking daisies.”

Hemsworth regularly shares insight into his daily workouts on his Instagram account for fans to see, and encourages using different workout techniques instead of just the same over and over again. Back in 2017, he detailed how he manages to keep fit and toned to play Thor.

“My workouts are also about being diverse and mixing things up. It’s easy to get bored. If I’m doing arm day, I’ll work in box jumps in between sets. By working in more cardio, you keep shocking your body and you prevent having problems in certain areas.”

Being Thor definitely doesn’t look like a piece of cake!