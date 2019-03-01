Sommer Ray’s Famous Booty Is On Display In Newest Instagram Post Alongside Her ‘Imperfections’

Sommer Ray has an impressive Instagram following numbering over 20.1 million followers. She’s appeared to have stayed true to herself throughout her trajectory to social media fame, and from time to time opens up about some of her struggles. One of the things she’s showcasing in her newest post is not just her famous booty, but also a birth mark that she has on her left hand. It’s hard to notice at first, but she posted a couple of photos, a second one that slightly zoomed in to the arm. She alluded that her birth mark was an “imperfection” in the captions, to which fans noted, “Our imperfections are what makes us beutiful! [sic]” and “I think it’s awesome that you don’t try and hid your birthmark. Most people especially in today’s world would be super insecure about it. But I don’t even know you and can tell you are a strong women [sic].”

Sommer doesn’t always “hide” the birth mark, but many of her photos that are published don’t necessarily highlight it either. With that being said, Ray does share her birth mark with others from time to time. For example in November 2018, she shared a portrait of herself that showed her placing her left hand on her head. She had a purple birth mark that was visible on her hand, as she joked in the captions that they think she has skin diseases when they first see it.

Sommer shares a ton of photos of herself on a regular basis, and her fans have gotten to know her well over the years. In particular, she opened up to Life & Style Magazine about her workout routines, and had some good advice.

“A lot of people go to the gym, work out really hard, then don’t follow up with a good lifestyle. You can’t expect a flower to grow without any water. Work out, but also take care of yourself. Drink lots of water, that’s the key.”

Clearly, Ray is on top of her workout regimen because she looks as great as ever. Her latest posts are promoting her athletic wear clothing line, including a bright yellow thong-cut one-piece swimsuit. She also sported a leopard-print bikini, and a dark green bikini with black accents on the top. In the post showing off her leopard-print bikini, Ray also wore a brightly-patterned bandana over her braided hair. Fans are already looking forward to her new March drop, which will be available very soon.