Marilyn Monroe & Howard Hughes Renovated Bungalows Unveiled At The Beverly Hills Hotel

The renovations are part of a multi-tiered facelift of the property.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has been an iconic location for generations, and from time to time, the historic hotel has done some high-end renovations to the property, including the outbuildings or bungalows, which have had famous guests from Elizabeth Taylor to Marilyn Monroe and the famous recluse, Howard Hughes.

The Hollywood Reporter says that two of the bungalows, 1 and 3, have both been fully renovated on the grounds of the Pink Palace.

Bungalow 1 was home to Marilyn Monroe, and as part of the renovation, aspects of the starlet’s life were incorporated into the luxury space. The bungalow is available starting at $8,500 per night and features a Chanel No. 5 perfume bar and a Champagne bath with two different kinds of bubbles: bath bubbles and Dom Pérignon.

Monroe’s bungalow is 2,620 square feet with three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, fireplace, and a library stocked with the actor’s movies and a selection of books.

Guests can order from the Marilyn menu which features prawn cocktail, carrot salad, DiMaggio’s spaghetti, and meatballs, New York strip steak, and an ice cream sundae, which were some of the actor’s favorite food.

Bungalow 1 has a master suite with its own private entrance.

Bungalow 3 is dedicated to Howard Hughes who lived on the property on and off for 30 years. The recluse would book up to seven bungalows at a time, and have impostors stay in the others so that nobody would know where he was staying. Spacious bungalow 3 also starts at $8,500 a night with one to three bedrooms, including a master suite with a private terrace. The motif for the Hughes bungalow is a combination of art deco and aviation-inspired art.

Guests can order Hughes’ favorite roast beef sandwich, which he would ask to be delivered to a nearby tree for pick up.

And though these cottages are called bungalows, they certainly have the same elegant touches or more than are found in the rest of the hotel, says LA Magazine.

The Marilyn Monroe bungalow has gold leaf on the ceilings, which is a tribute to Jean-Michel Frank, the French furniture designer who made a number of pieces Monroe collected for her own home.

While bungalow 1 features feminine touches, bungalow 3 is much more manly with sharp lines, described as “moody and masculine” with darker colors and deeper shades on the walls.

The Beverly Hills Hotel says that all of the bungalows on the property provide privacy for the guests who stay there.