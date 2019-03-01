Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q Have Broken Up

Their split comes at the end of a 4-year engagement.

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q have ended their relationship, reports People. The couple got engaged in 2015 after originally meeting on the set of crime drama Stalkers in 2014. They initially sparked rumors when they were spotted shopping together. Months later Q was seen wearing a huge diamond ring, with McDermott reportedly having popped the question after seven weeks.

A year later Q said in an interview that the two were still settling on a wedding date, with their busy schedules drawing out the process. Both of the actors were at particularly busy points in their careers – they each happened to be working on movies at the time.

In 2018 McDermott opened up to People about his love life in the present and in the past. He discussed the difficulties he faced after the end of his 14-year marriage to actress Shiva Rose in 2008. The actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and acted as his own lawyer. He and Rose have two daughters, Colette, 21 and Charlotte, 12.

“I really struggled. But the cool thing is if you trust life and open yourself up to good things, good things can happen. Once I tried to understand that life will always take care of me, Maggie stepped into my life,” he said.

McDermott added, “She took my breath away. I knew immediately … she’s my soulmate.”

Q currently appears on the TV series Designated Survivor as Hannah Wells and is slated to film the movies The Death of Me and Cutman and Fantasy Island. Q made headlines alongside Designated Survivor co-star Kal Penn in December for calling out racist behavior at the ABC TV Upfronts. Penn posted a photograph on social media showing the names of Designated Survivor cast and crew who were promoting the show on an Upfronts panel, with an unnamed stage manager writing “Asian” next to Maggie Q’s name and “Indian” next to Penn’s name. None of the caucasian cast members had any notes describing their race.

Q shared Penn’s photograph on her social media pages, writing, “That’s right. We aren’t white so we needed a classification.”

McDermott will appear next on the Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Comedy The Politician described as a one-hour comedy with social commentary. Mad Men‘s January Jones will play his wife. Details about the plot and characters are being kept secret, sources have said it revolves around the politician aspirations of Payton, a wealthy Santa Barbarian, and every season will revolve around a different political race his character is involved in. McDermott previously featured in several seasons of Murphy’s American Horror Story series.