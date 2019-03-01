Kristinia DeBarge Goes Braless Under Sheer Shirt On Instagram

Kristinia DeBarge is keeping things rolling on her Instagram page by sharing new photos of herself rocking a sheer shirt while going braless. The shirt was made of a mesh fabric, and was long-sleeved. She paired this with a black tutu skirt, and wore her hair down in defined curls. The singer shared a couple of photos of herself wearing the outfit, including one photo where she gave a sultry look to the camera. In another, she placed her arm over her head and looked to her left.

DeBarge has been busy promoting her new cosmetics line lately, which is called Krissy D. Cosmetics. The line includes eye shadow palettes and mascara, along with color blenders and brush sets. The “About” page reveals that Kristinia was inspired to provide makeup that’s for “any style and any budget.”

In addition to revealing the new cosmetics line, DeBarge has also kicked off a complementary YouTube makeup series. Kristinia’s been sharing photos of her makeup on her social media alongside these updates, which show her rocking various shades like dark purple and light purple eyeshadow. So fans can check out her YouTube channel for tips on how to replicate her look, which is both glamorous and chic.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star has also been seen working on her music career on the show. A couple of years ago, she noted to Parle Magazineher new musical goals.

“I’m going in a sexier and fun direction now. My sound is more mature. It’s a song about being a lover and carefree. I’m excited to show my fans this side of myself. It is who I am.”

Kristinia also revealed that when it came to her musical aspirations, she “hid that from my dad because he wanted me to have a normal life. He didn’t want me to be a singer because there are a lot of sharks in the industry and you need to have a thick, protective skin and a strong foundation.”

Her dad is notably James DeBarge from DeBarges. He was also married to Janet Jackson for a year in 1984. He’s made few appearances on GUHH, but for the most part Kristinia’s musical efforts have been more of a focus on the reality TV show.

It’ll be interesting to see where the cosmetic line goes from here. Currently, there’s only four items available for sale in her store, with the price point ranging from $6.00 to $64.00.