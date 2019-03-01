WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals The Weird Gimmick He Thought Vince McMahon Would Give Him

The 'Deadman' could have went down an entirely different path in WWE.

One of the most iconic and legendary characters in WWE and all of professional wrestling history is that of The Undertaker. It has been almost 30 years since he first debuted at Survivor Series in November of 1990, and even though his career may be near its end, no one will ever forget him. Now, Taker has finally revealed his initial thoughts upon first entering WWF/WWE, and the character he thought Vince McMahon would make him play.

Taker’s time in WWE may be close to over, as he’s not scheduled for WrestleMania 35 and it’s possible he has wrestled his final match. As the time of his character has finally started to near its end, the Undertaker is doing different things and breaking the barriers of his wrestling persona.

Recently, Fellowship (Texas) Church pastor Ed Young actually had a chance to speak with The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway. The interview was posted on Ed Young’s official YouTube account and it is a rare conversation with “The Deadman” out of character.

Taker spoke with Young in front of his congregation and they discussed a number of topics which included his wrestling career. The Undertaker told a very interesting story about the weeks leading up to his debut and he honestly thought Vince McMahon would make him play a character that was even more frightening than the one he landed.

WWE

Back in 1990, WWF kept showing a mysterious egg each week on their television shows and fans kept wondering what would pop out of it. No one had any earthly clue what was going on with it, but they figured they’d find out as the Thanksgiving-tradition of Survivor Series came around.

In 1989, Calaway left WCW and scored a meeting with Vince McMahon, which left him hopeful of getting a job in the WWF. He was concerned about the type of gimmick that Vince would give him, though, and it started to worry him as he might get something embarrassing.

Vince told Calaway they didn’t have anything for him at that moment and that they’d call him soon. Finally, he got another call from Vince and it immediately had him thinking that he’d be the one coming out of the egg.

As everyone knows by now, out of the egg popped the infamous Gobbledy Gooker, and the rest of that is also history.

WWE

Still, Calaway didn’t know what they had in store for him and Vince phoned him up asking for “The Undertaker.” Mark Calaway didn’t quite know what to think of it and he figured he had to do something or else his career may be over before it truly began, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“Anyway, I’m kind of hanging out and getting bookings where I can. All of a sudden, it was WWF back then, they start this promotion where they’ve got this giant egg on one of the stages. And at that point, I had short hair and I had started growing my hair. I was thinking… egg, right? So, I started having this whole drama in my head, like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to be Egg Man or something like that. He’s going to want me to shave my head and my eyebrows.’ I’m just in a panic. This had nothing to do with me. So, I’m at home one day and the phone rings. Back then you know, you had to go pick it up. I pick the phone up, ‘Hello, is this The Undertaker?’ So, I put the phone down and I’m thinking to myself, Undertaker? Well, I sure ain’t Egg Man or Egg Head. So, I pick the phone back up and I said, ‘Yeah, yeah this is The Undertaker, yeah!’ “I had myself… I probably was on the verge of an ulcer I was so uptight about this and when I got that call, it took me a second to even process who it was. But Vince’s voice is… you can distinguish it pretty quick. I was like, ‘Yeah… OK.’ I had no clue.”

Calaway said that Vince had the concept and idea for The Undertaker in his head, but he needed “somebody big with no personality” to fill the role. At that time, Calaway simply realized the guy.

The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series in 1990 as a member of The Million Dollar Team and the fans didn’t know what to make of him. Now, almost three decades later, he’s one of the most famous Superstars in WWF/ WWE history. It’s hard to believe that “Egg Man” would have been the same thing.