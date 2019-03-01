Instagram Bombshell Nicki Andrea Does Sultry Dance In Barely-There Bikini

Nicki Andrea is quickly climbing the rungs of the social media ladder to become one of the hottest models on Instagram, and a post made by the starlet on Thursday is one of the many reasons why. In a jaw-dropping video, Andrea sat on a crisp, white bed while giving the camera a sexy shimmy as she rocked a body-hugging bathing suit.

The golden-colored number showed off the glamour model’s ample cleavage, and the small cut of the swim attire barely covered her most delicate assets. The matching bottoms featured a trendy high-cut, and gave a glimpse of her curvaceous bottom half — including her voluptuous thighs.

Andrea wore her long, chestnut-colored hair straight down, letting it fall over her chest and shoulders. She wore full makeup for the little shimmy, and rocked contouring, heavy sweeps of bronzer, and a light beige shadow that made her eyes pop. The journalism grad then topped the look off with a shimmery gloss that made her plump pout pop.

The model has been growing her fan base as of late, and her followers have been treated to several sexy snaps that show off her gorgeous physique. Yesterday, Andrea sat on a Los Angeles roof deck to catch some rays, and turned heads with her unique outfit choice. She wore a snakeskin bandeau with a plunging neckline, putting her buxom chest front-and-center for the snap. She paired the look with some high-waisted denim shorts that clung to her thighs and showed off her endless curves.

For that snap, Andrea wore her dark hair in long, beach-babe waves. She wore heavy bronzer that complimented her sun-kissed skin perfectly, and showed off her trendy nail design by playfully running her fingers through her hair. The model stretched herself back on a sun chair, and put the whole, steamy package on display for her 338,000 followers.

Andrea frequently shares updates to her Instagram story has well. Over the last 24 hours, she’s wowed fans with some shots and videos of herself in several sexy outfits showed off in interesting poses. For one set of pics, she wore a head-to-toe, skintight outfit in all gray. She capped the look off with a trendy high ponytail, and a pair of hightop sneakers.

The model also shared some positive words of wisdom with her followers. She shared a quote from marketing guru and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, which touched on how some followers of social media sensations may feel when comparing themselves to their idols who constantly post gorgeous, retouched photos.

“Trust me. No one is as successful as Instagram makes them look and no one is as pretty as filters make them seem. The only healthy and worthwhile comparison is you yesterday versus you today. Focus on that,” the post read.

As always, fans of the inspiring, gorgeous model will be keeping an eye out for the next uplifting quote, stunning outfit, and exciting adventures that she shares.