What Jordyn Woods Will Say About Tristan Thompson On ‘Red Table Talk’ Revealed

Hours before her interview on 'Red Table Talk' is set to air, Woods' comments are leaked.

After Jordyn Woods completed taping her highly anticipated interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for Jada’s show, Red Table Talk, details of the interview have already been leaked. While the interview from Red Table Talk is scheduled to air tomorrow, much of what Woods disclosed is already being discussed.

The 21-year-old Woods agreed to the interview with Jada Pinkett Smith because Woods saw the chat as an opportunity to tell her side of the story about Tristan Thompson and the cheating allegations surrounding her, according to The Mirror.

Woods, a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, is accused of cheating with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, earlier this month. Since the incident, Jordyn has felt that her life has been totally devastated since she was cut-off from the Kardashian-Jenner clique, who previously made her feel like a member of their family.

Since reports of the cheating scandal first hit the news, both Woods and Thompson had their ties to the Kardashian-Jenners cut. While being dropped from the Kardashian-Jenner clan could never be seen as a financial problem for Tristan Thompson, the family’s actions obviously affect Woods far more. Woods used to live in her former best friend Kylie Jenner’s guest house, and she has since been forced to leave. The Kardashian-Jenners also publicly announced that Woods has been cut from all the family business ventures she was previously a member of, and in the future, they will never consider accepting her services again.

Woods decided to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Show to honestly share what she feels happened, and also because she knows the Smith family very well. Woods affectionately calls Will Smith “Uncle Will,” and also feels that Jada is nonjudgmental and trustworthy, according to TMZ.

While sources close to Woods initially said that Woods claimed she was drunk when the incident with Tristan occurred, it appears in her interview with Jada that Woods is no longer using that as an excuse, according to TMZ. Apparently, Woods is also no longer claiming that she was drunk when she went home with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson. Woods also apologized profusely to the family in the interview, and told Jada that she has no excuses anymore for why she committed the betrayal.

While it sounds like Woods is coming clean, the fact that Woods decided to publicly air her side of the story may wind up costing her up to seven figures in cash. Since Woods has been close friends with Kylie Jenner for years and appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she had signed a non-disclosure agreement that would prevent her from revealing private details about the family.