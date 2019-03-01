Joe & Kendra Duggar Surprise Fans With New Instagram Account And Recent Photo Of Garrett

Joe and Kendra Duggar are now on social media.

It looks like Joe and Kendra Duggar have finally come out of hiding. They just set up a brand new Instagram account and fans are loving it already. The reality stars have decided that it’s about time that they hop on board to join the rest of their family on social media.

On Thursday, Josiah and Lauren Duggar were the first ones in the family to give a shout out to Joe and Kendra on joining Instagram. Despite being a little later than the rest of the Duggars in the social media game, fans have welcomed them with open arms. They named their account Little Duggar Family and their very first Instagram photo that was posted was that of their baby boy Garrett David.

The sweet little guy is posing with a close up of his face looking up at the camera. His blue eyes stand out as fans are gushing over him. They wrote in the caption that they are trying to figure out how everything works on Instagram. They must have heard the cries of Duggar fans everywhere who have missed hearing how they are doing, and especially being able to see their son. Word spread fast that they had a new Instagram account as they had almost 40,000 followers in the first two hours.

Joe and Kendra are a rare sighting these days. Ever since Garrett was born last June, these two hadn’t been seen much at all. Now that the new season of Counting On has begun, maybe they figured it was about time that they give their fans a small glimpse into their lives as a family.

Sister Jana Duggar surprisingly opened her own Instagram in January. Many assumed that this meant she was in, or close to a courtship with a young man, possibly even Lawson Bates. However, she squashed those rumors quickly, with a little help from sis Jessa Seewald.

Joe and Kendra Duggar were married in September 2017. Fans got to see these two lovebirds honeymoon in Greece on an episode of Counting On. Nine months later, Garrett was born. The birth episode was also shown on TLC as Kendra had chosen to have a hospital birth instead of delivering at home. After that, the family of three sort of disappeared for the most part. Photos were quite scarce, so it was a treat when fans were able to catch a glimpse of their baby boy.

Now it appears that things have changed and they are ready to show Garrett off on social media. You can also catch Joe and Kendra chatting it up on the new season of Counting On airing on Monday nights on TLC.