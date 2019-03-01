Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Accused Travis Scott Of Cheating Amidst Ongoing Jordyn Woods Scandal, Per ‘TMZ’

Kylie Jenner has reportedly accused the father of her child, Travis Scott, of cheating on her, TMZ reports. The news comes just about a week after Hollywood Unlocked published a story which claimed that her longtime friend and confidant, Jordyn Woods, made out with Khloe Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party. Woods reportedly left the party in the wee hours of the next morning.

TMZ reports that Scott postponed a concert claiming that he was ill. According to the tabloid website, that’s just a front. They claim that he flew back home to see his girlfriend and daughter and an argument ensued during which Kylie revealed the “evidence” of his infidelity. There’s no word yet on whether Jordyn Woods is involved in this particular cheating scandal.

Hollywood Life has previously reported that Kylie asked Travis whether he and Jordyn had ever “flirted” with each other in the past.

“Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate,” their source said.

Their alleged insider added that Travis denied that it had ever happened. They also claim that the reality star turned makeup mogul is questioning whether Jordyn could have also set her sights on her ex, the rapper Tyga.

“While Kylie wants to forgive Jordyn, she can’t help but feel foolish for trusting her. Kylie is going back and thinking about all of Jordyn’s interactions with Tyga too,” they continued.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly accused Travis Scott of cheating https://t.co/df7t6JNdO4 ???????? pic.twitter.com/TSUXYZoUgh — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 1, 2019

The Blast recently reported that Kylie Jenner has been hesitant to completely cut off Jordyn, who has been her best friend for several years. But if that’s true, her forgiving attitude will likely be out the door if Travis and Jordyn hooked up.

Jordyn Woods is set to reveal her side of the Tristan Thompson scandal. Judging from a clip posted on her Instagram, it looks like the former Kardashian insider has taped an episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith. In the clip, Jordyn walks to the iconic red table that’s in every show, sits down, and stares directly at the camera. There’s no word yet on when the show will be available.

Kylie Jenner and Travis have been dating since 2017. They have one child together, Stormi Webster.