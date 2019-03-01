Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Stunning In A Throwback Photo On Instagram

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brings as many iconic fashions as she does laughs, and reminded her fans on Instagram Thursday.

The actress and self-proclaimed “girl who shops too much” shared a throwback photo with her 6 million followers. Ross is notorious for serving full body looks on Instagram, and has many of her impromptu photoshoots in hotel hallways, where she simply shows off her outfit of the day. This photo was no different, as the star shared three photos of her wearing a black blazer with a plain white T-shirt and sequined pants. She then added silver hooped earrings as her accessories, followed by a red lip with her black, curly hair pulled back. The photo received more than 29,000 likes and more than 290 comments from her followers.

“You better come through Ms. Ross,” one commenter wrote, followed by multiple clapped hands emojis.

“I completely love and adore you, also, this post/look is just major lol,” another fan chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

The former fashion editor didn’t leave any details about where she got her sequined pants, which was a major topic of conversation in the comments. Ross did, however, tag her longtime stylist, Kara Welch, in the photo trilogy. While Ross has a stylist, she often shares photos of herself in looks she’s styled on her own. Her boho-meets-glamorous looks landed the 47-year-old star on multiple best-dressed lists and Fashionista stated the actress was one star in 2018 that made the “most memorable” and “game-changing” fashion choices.

In addition to constantly rocking the fashion world, the Golden Globe winner is also making power moves in her television career. Tuesday’s episode of Black-ish was Ross’ directorial debut, as she has starred as Rainbow Johnson on the show since it aired in 2014. Ross’ episode discussed Black History month and how it affected the Johnson family and brought in Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer to guest star. Ross spoke to Variety about the importance of the episode being broadcasted.

“The message of the episode really is that we are a vast group of people that historically, in the present, and in the future that’s coming down the pike, there is more to share that could never fit into a month,” Ross said. “It’s not about celebrating for just one moment; it’s about liberating and empowering the different stories and different voices so we can all be lifted up by them as a culture — not just as black people.”

Black-ish airs Tuesdays on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.