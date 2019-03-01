‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Adorable New Emojis Are Released

Twitter announced the new 'Game of Thrones' emojis so you can tweet your way through the final season.

With only 45 days until the final season of Game of Thrones premieres, HBO released a glut of promotional posters which show the main characters each taking their turn upon the iron throne. As fans clamored to interpret what each poster meant in regard to the final season, HBO also released something else: Game of Thrones emojis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO released 20 character posters for Season 8 of their epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, The Night King, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister, Jamie Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy, Lord Varys, Melisandre, Sam Tarley, Davos Seaworth, Missandei, Euron Greyjoy, Jorah Mormont, Greyworm, and the Hound all get a chance to pose on the iron throne. Some characters look like they belong there, for example, Daenerys, Arya, and the Night King. And, surprisingly, so does Missandei and Brienne. However, other characters look decidedly uncomfortable while perched atop the throne. Davos, Samwell Tarly, and the Hound are examples of this.

As fans ponder the implications of the finer details of who looks comfortable, and who is carrying weapons, HBO tweeted out details of the adorable new Game of Thrones emojis that fans can use as they tweet about their favorite TV series. According to Fansided, there is an emoji to go with each character poster.

All fans have to do to activate the emojis is to add the hashtag before each character’s name, such as is indicated in the images above and below.

You will need to use the character’s first name and surname for many of the characters to make sure the emojis show up in your tweets. However, some like Missandre, Greyworm, and Varys, who only have first names in Game of Thrones, will only need a single name to get the hashtag working.

“Holy Mother of Dragons I’m an emoji,” Missandre actress Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted when she found out the exciting news.

You can view all of the hashtags below.

Although, as many fans noted on Twitter, there is a major Game of Thrones hashtag that is missing ahead of Season 8: the dragon hashtag.

“How about the dragons?” one fan questioned on Twitter.

Another also asked where Tormund’s hashtag was. Of course, the fate of Tormund, who was at the Wall when the ice dragon destroyed it, is still up in the air. So, could this lack of a hashtag mean impending doom for the much-loved character? Game of Thrones fans will just have to wait until April 14 to find out more.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.