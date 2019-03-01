Texas Mom Spends $30k On Surgery To Look Like Duchess Meghan

There’s no denying that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is beautiful. After the world’s media turned their attention to her when it become public knowledge that she was dating Prince Harry, women all over the world started taking styling tips from her as they have been doing for years with her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Women have opted to dress like her, take cues from her all-natural makeup look, and wear their hair in similar style to hers. But one woman from Texas decided to take things even further.

Xochytl Greer, a 36-year-old mother of three from the Lone Star State, decided that she didn’t want to just wear the same clothing: She actually wanted to look like Meghan. So Greer went under the knife, according to The New York Post, in order to achieve that goal.

Approximately two years after welcoming her third child into the home, Greer started with surgery to help trim her stomach down and a nose job. Following that, she decided to aspire to literal royalty, and underwent “liposuction on the stomach, inner and outer thighs, a bum lift, fillers under the eyes, lip filler, jawline filler and Botox.”

The end result is that Greer finally feels like a princess.

Texas Woman Spends $30,000 On Plastic Surgery To Look Like Meghan Markle https://t.co/i4qs2B6SCI pic.twitter.com/ofSE4qqazK — ALT 1037 (@ALT1037DFW) February 28, 2019

“When I look in the mirror, I’m happy again. I still see me, but a better version of me. I’m at the point where I feel I can put myself out there in the world again. I had very big self-confidence issues, but now I feel I can put on a nice dress and don’t need to wear much makeup because I feel great,” Greer said, adding “I don’t think I look identical to Meghan Markle, but I do see our similarities a lot more now.”

After the birth of her third child, she couldn’t seem to keep her weight down, and as a result her self-esteem kept dropping. Going out and looking after her children became tiresome, and she could never find anything in her closet that she felt made her look presentable. She needed something to get back to her old, happy self.

Enter Meghan.

It wasn’t that Greer had an obsession with the royal, but rather that her friends and family felt she closely resembled the duchess that made her choose to model her new look after Meghan.

She explained that the surgery hasn’t only made her look better, but she feels much more confident now, and that her clothing fits much more comfortably.

While many people admire Meghan because she managed to capture the heart of the prince, to Greer the newest duchess in the British royal family is just “relatable.”

“I have always thought she was a classy person, she’s very relatable and I think she’s absolutely beautiful. Knowing the things she went through, that she didn’t grow up with the perfect life and with family struggles made her even more relatable.”

Dr. Franklin Rose, the surgeon who did the work, has also reportedly performed surgery on other women hoping to look like Ivanka Trump.