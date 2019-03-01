Classic Disney Villains Getting Their Own Series Titled ‘Book Of Enchantments’ On Disney+

The app will be mining even more content, this time from a different source material.

The Disney+ streaming service has been on a hot streak recently, constantly making announcements about new original content to be featured on the service when it launches late 2019. The newest report from Variety reveals another original series that will feature the origin stories of Disney’s classic fairy tales’ villains. The show will be based on the Villains series of books by Serena Valentino entitled Book Of Enchantments. The concept of a series that takes a look at the back story of Disney’s most famous villains is not entirely new.

The ABC series Once Upon A Time saw the fictional town of Storybrooke be inhabited by real-world versions of all Disney story characters, including villains. Other villains’ origins have been explored in feature films as well with Maleficient telling the tale of Sleeping Beauty’s main villain through the performance of Angelina Jolie. Snow White And The Hunstman gave audiences a tortured Evil Queen from Snow White, played by Charlize Theron. The new series is reported to be developed by Michael Seitzman whose credits include being the creator of the medical drama Code Black and a writer on the hit series Quantico.

While the treatment for Book Of Enchantments remains to be seen, the list of villains included in the series is incredibly impressive. The series will reportedly feature the origins and back story for characters such as Ursula from The Little Mermaid, the Beast from Beauty And The Beast, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and possibly more. As mentioned earlier, most of these characters have already had their backstories explored, even Beast in the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic. So it’s unclear how the show will expand or differ from those depictions.

(L-R) Creator/executive producers Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis, executive producer David H. Goodman, actors Lana Parilla, Colin O’Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, and Gabrielle Anwar of ‘Once Upon A Time’. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Disney+ has been developing a lot of new content from their own intellectual properties, in order to provide competition to the existing streaming platforms. As reported by The Inquisitr previously, many new Star Wars shows will be exclusively available on the Disney+ service, such as The Mandalorian, and a Rogue One prequel featuring Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

The platform will also see many original series for Marvel Studios properties as well, such as series based on the characters of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany), and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

The service will also be looking to create other smaller films from their existing classic Disney properties, like a live-action Lady And The Tramp remake.

Disney+ service will be launching late this year.