Erika Girardi Slams ‘Disgusting’ Twitter User For Shocking Comment About Her Police Officer Son

Erika Girardi was confronted with an outlandish message.

Erika Girardi received a disturbing comment from a Twitter user earlier this week and decided to share the mean message with her fans and followers on Instagram.

After the message was posted by a woman named Bailey Choe on February 27, it was brought to the attention of Girardi by a Real Housewives fan page on Instagram, and shortly thereafter, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a screenshot of the nasty post with her online audience.

“Has someone shot your son yet?” the person asked. “You probably could care less since you didn’t raise him. Maybe he’s better off dead.”

“This is disgusting,” Girardi wrote in response.

“F**KING DISGUSTING,” Lisa Rinna added in the comments section of the post.

Girardi’s other co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, also weighed in on the horrible post about Girardi’s son, Tommy Zizzo, who works as a police officer and resides at the home she shares with husband Thomas Girardi.

“It is truly disgusting the things people are saying and threatening. Enough is enough,” Mellencamp wrote.

Within just 24 hours, Girardi’s screenshot of the message received over 16,000 comments from fans and other celebrities who were absolutely disgusted to see that someone would write something so despicable and cruel.

While Girardi has not been involved in too much of the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 quite yet, mainly due to the fact that the majority of the buzz has been about Dorit Kemsley and a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, she did butt heads with Lisa Vanderpump during a cast trip to The Bahamas during Tuesday night’s show.

As fans saw, Vanderpump targeted Girardi during a group lunch by suggesting that a sympathy card she wrote her in regard to her brother Mark’s tragic suicide was simply not enough. As she explained, she believed she and Girardi were close enough that she would have done more, such as call or send flowers.

Following the episode, Girardi vented on Twitter about Vanderpump and her decision to start the fight during what could have been a relaxing vacation with their co-stars.

“Who brings up a note? Someone looking for a fight. Don’t be mad that I was prepared, be mad it was brought up at all,” Girardi tweeted.

To see more of Girardi and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.