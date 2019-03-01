WWE News: Ronda Rousey Goes Seriously Off Script In Twitter War With Becky Lynch, And WWE Isn’t Happy About It

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have taken their feud to Twitter and its gone ugly.

Becky Lynch is one of the hottest and most over spectacles in all of professional wrestling right now, and she just keeps gaining momentum. In her feud with Ronda Rousey, things have turned into a suspension storyline, an injury, and the addition of Charlotte Flair to the WrestleMania 35 mix. Now, Lynch and the Raw Women’s Champion have taken their fight to Twitter, and Rousey has gone way off script.

As the current storyline goes, Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte at WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch was set to compete for the title, but she was “suspended” by the McMahons and forced out of the match.

As rumors go, it is expected that Lynch will be added back into the title match at some point to make it a Triple Threat.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, as recapped by the official website of WWE, Lynch showed up and attacked Rousey. This led to Lynch being (storyline) arrested and thrown into jail for the night, which is a huge throwback to Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon during the “Attitude Era.”

Rousey demanded that Stephanie McMahon reinstate Lynch for the match and laid her title down on the mat after her request wasn’t met. From there, things have been taken to Twitter and it all started with Lynch posting her mugshot.

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

Rousey took to Twitter to respond to Lynch’s mugshot.

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

At this point, the two WWE superstars began going back and forth with insults and jabs. Things started heating up and it began getting incredibly personal.

Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon. pic.twitter.com/i52k4sFh2X — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Rousey responded by posting a picture of Lynch as the former champion applied an armbar submission hold that she uses as her finisher.

“F word? You mean ‘fake’? Fake like your non sensical BS ‘armbar’ that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the d*ck you wish you had?”

Lynch responded with the same photo, but she had altered it to put the face of Rousey’s husband on her opponent’s hand. Lynch captioned the photo by saying, “Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it.”

This is the point that things took an even worse turn as Rousey fired off one final shot with this tweet aimed at Lynch, who she called by her real name.

“Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living sh*t out of you the next time I see you.”

Obviously, the strong language used is one thing, but Rousey saying she doesn’t care what the “script” says is a huge deal. Fans and most of the world knows that professional wrestling is scripted, but it’s not cool for an actual superstar/wrestler to come right out and say it.

Taking feuds to social media in an effort to advance a storyline has become quite common in the last few years, but this may have taken things a bit too far. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey’s war of words didn’t sit too well with all of WWE’s brass.

RE: Rousey / Becky Lynch Twitter stuff this afternoon. The “word for word” language was not approved by WWE. Don’t be naïve & think it was. Sure, WWE wants to drum up attention to the storyline via social media fued, but they certainly aren’t thrilled w/ some of the wording used. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 28, 2019

Whether WWE approved everything or is happy with all the comments tossed out by Rousey and Lynch, they can’t deny the publicity it has brought in. This is building up a WrestleMania 35 match that may be difficult to not put in the main event spot. There is a lot of heat on this feud and Lynch’s superstar status is shooting through the atmosphere.