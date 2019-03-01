Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon, And Anderson Cooper Meet Andy Cohen’s Son, Benjamin

It has been a busy few days for 3-week-old Benjamin Allen Cohen. The firstborn child of Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen was visited by a couple of his famous father’s celebrity pals, including Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon, and Anderson Cooper.

On Wednesday, February 27, Cohen uploaded a photo to Instagram of CNN’s Anderson Cooper visiting Cohen’s son. Benjamin is lying in his crib, all swaddled up in a blue blanket, and “Uncle Anderson” is bending down to peer at the tiny tot. The adorable baby appears to be throwing some shade at Cooper, as he seems to be giving him the side-eye. Maybe he’s hoping that his full head of luscious dark brown hair doesn’t turn white one day like Cooper’s.

“I could stare at [Andy’s] son all day long. And i sort of want to be swaddled too,” Cooper wrote on his Instagram page after sharing the same picture.

On Thursday, February 28, the Bravo bigwig shared a four-photo slideshow on Instagram featuring snapshots of Benjamin with the hashtags “QueenOfTheMorning,” the “KingOfLateNight,” and his “CollegeRoommate.”

The baby boy’s chubby cheeks are on full display in the photo with Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ripa. The mother-of-three is holding Benjamin, who is again swaddled in his blue blanket, upright and smiling for the camera. She has a towel on her shoulder so she can feed and burp the newborn.

On her own Instagram account, Ripa shared the same photo as Cohen, as well as one of her holding Benjamin in a laying position as he cutely looks up at her.

“Deeply in love. Thank you [Andy] for bringing such joy to the world,” she captioned the two images, adding four red heart emojis for emphasis.

In his photo with Tonight Show host Fallon, Benjamin is fast asleep in the father-of-two’s arms. He looks so tiny compared to the 6-foot comedian — in fact, he is about the same length as Fallon’s arm from his elbow to his fingertips.

Fallon shared a different shot of himself looking down at “America’s royal baby” on his own Instagram page.

“I love you, Ben,” he said in the caption.

The last two photos in Cohen’s slideshow are of his college roommate, whom he did not name, holding Benjamin. In those photos, the baby is awake and not swaddled. He is wearing a white onesie with dogs on it, and his precious little feet are wiggling around.

Based on these pictures, it is clear that Benjamin is very much loved by his dad’s friends.