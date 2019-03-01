‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy’s Model Girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, Takes Paris Fashion Week By Storm

See photos from her appearances.

Raquel Leviss isn’t just a reality star.

In addition to being a college graduate and beauty queen, the Vanderpump Rules star is doing big things in the modeling world, and earlier this week, she reached a major milestone when she walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

According to a report shared by The Daily Dish on February 28, Leviss walked the runway during the Glaudi by Johana Hernandez runway show in a stunning beige gown, dazzling ear cuffs, and gold makeup. On Instagram, Leviss shared photos from her appearance in which her long hair was done in a fishtail braid.

On his Instagram Stories page, James Kennedy shared a number of images of his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Leviss shared a number of images on her page as well, and in one post, she spoke of her excitement.

“It’s been a whirl wind of emotions for me because walking in Paris Fashion Week has been a dream of mine since I was a young girl. I feel so accomplished and happy to be working closely with such an inspirational designer,” the model wrote to her fans and followers.

Following her appearance in Paris, Leviss will be seen appearing at Los Angeles’ Fashion Week in March.

In addition to walking the runway, Leviss enjoyed some sight-seeing excursions in Paris, France, and briefly visited the Louvre.

During an interview with Hollywood Life in January, Leviss opened up about appearing on Vanderpump Rules and revealed that she’s actually “a pretty shy person.”

“I’m not sure if I’m really made out for the cameras since I hesitate before speaking my mind. It’s something I have been working on and I think the viewers would agree with me when I say I’ve been more open in Season 7,” she explained. “When James and I first started dating and he asked me to film with him, I was very reluctant and really weighed my pros and cons. Now I am happy to film and enjoy doing it more. However, I don’t LOVE being in front of the camera. My reasons for being in front of the camera are actually because I love my boyfriend. Not the other way around.”

Kennedy and Leviss are currently living together in Los Angeles as they focus on their careers, him with his DJ ventures and her with her modeling.

To see more of Leviss and Kennedy, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.