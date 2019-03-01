Kevin Feige Updates ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Status, Confirms Use Of James Gunn Script

Audiences may not see the rag tag group of space Avengers on screen for a while.

Guardians Of The Galaxy was Marvel Studios’ dark horse film that was never expected to do as well as it did. The movie heralded the cosmic and space era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was poised to take the franchise in a new direction. However, the sudden and shocking firing of writer-director James Gunn left the fate of the series a little up in the air.

Gunn brought a lot of his own unique style of filmmaking and writing to the Guardians movies, as well as working on dialogues for the characters’ appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. The two Guardians Of The Galaxy movies were able to bring a lot of spectacle and humor into the MCU, with characters who aren’t traditional heroes. Marvel had a lot of plans to take the MCU into space using these characters, but all of that is currently on hold as Marvel regroups. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunn has already moved on with writing and directing The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC, but what Marvel plans to do with the Guardians is still unclear.

While speaking to Collider, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige clarifies the situation in regard to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out—although we’ve never announced a release date actually, it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

The confirmation of using Gunn’s scripts implies that the tone and style of the characters will remain intact. However, a lot of that is reliant on the filmmaker who takes over the directing chair in order to continue the Guardians’ stories. It will be interesting to see what happens with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, given that the production of the film was set to begin right now, and the film series was supposed to also tie in heavily with the other upcoming MCU storylines. Thanos, a key player of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, was originally featured prominently in the first Guardians film. Ronan The Accuser (Lee Pace), the main villain of that first film, will be seen in the upcoming Captain Marvel, along with Korath, in key roles. (Djimon Hounsou).

James Gunn (L) and Producer Kevin Feige at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’ Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Regardless of the fate of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, any director who takes over the reins from Gunn will have big shoes to fill.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8. Avengers: Endgame release on April 26.