Melissa Gorga Discusses Where She Stands With Teresa Giudice After Heated Reunion

Are the sisters-in-law communicating today?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 is almost over, with this past Wednesday delivering Part 2 of the reunion. After remaining cordial with one another in Part 1, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga went at it in the second installment. After host Andy Cohen asked Melissa about her father and her possible step-sister, Teresa stepped in and took an underlying dig, which the Envy owner didn’t appreciate.

Most of Part 2 of the reunion saw the sisters-in-law going at one another over nothing that could be exactly pinpointed. Melissa let it be known she felt attacked by Teresa and didn’t understand the sudden hostility, given that they had dinner together just a few nights before the reunion. The Daily Dish caught up with Melissa regarding her current relationship with the RHONJ OG.

“We’re fine; I mean, I’m not going to lie, there was a little tension after the reunion. I just was like, leave me alone, I don’t want to speak for a couple of days. I get annoyed. I’m insulted, I was a little insulted. I’m like, we’re family, man; if you had something going on and you wanted to talk about it, why did you wait until we sat right on the couch next to Andy [Cohen]?… Everybody was confused which I didn’t like because we’ve come so far, like, don’t sucker-punch me. Come on, you little sneak. I didn’t like that.”

Melissa went on to say she felt sucker-punched by Teresa at the reunion and wished she would have gotten some sort of heads up regarding Teresa’s feelings.

Most of Teresa’s issues seem to revolve around newcomer Jackie Goldschneider. Jackie and Teresa never clicked this season and had one of the biggest rifts between any of the women on the cast. Since Melissa sided with Jackie in some of their arguments, Teresa felt like her sister-in-law was being unloyal. The same could have been said when Teresa took the side of Danielle Staub and Jennifer Aydin many times over Melissa.

Just when it gets quiet, @Teresa_Giudice and @MelissaGorga go at it again. Don't miss Part II of the #RHONJ Reunion TONIGHT @ 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/8iDGxz7fg6 — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 27, 2019

Melissa and Teresa have come a long way since Season 3 when the former first entered the franchise. Season after season the women battled each other but eventually mended fences in Season 8 which carried on through Season 9. The two women are not confirmed for Season 10 at this time, so fans will have to keep up with their relationship through their respective social media accounts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 will conclude next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo with Part 3 of the reunion.