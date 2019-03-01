Meryl Streep’s Daughter Mamie Gummer Gives Birth To Her First Grandchild, A Baby Boy

Legendary actress Meryl Streep can now add grandma to her lengthy resume as the star’s daughter, Mamie Gummer and her fiance, Mehar Sethi gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday, Us Weekly reports.

The magazine confirmed in December 2018 that the Good Wife actress, 35 and her producer fiance were welcoming their first child. The two became engaged in August 2018 after a brief romance. Before Sethi, the actress was romantically linked to The Choice star Benjamin Walker. The two met on the set of the play Dangerous Liaisons in 2008 and instantly fell in love. Gummer and Walker were married in July 2011 at her mother’s Connecticut home and settled in Brooklyn. However, after two years of marriage, the couple decided to call it quits in May 2013.

Gummer is the second of the Streep’s children she shares with sculptor Don Gummer. The Devil Wears Prada star and Gummer also share three other children: musician Henry, 39, actress Grace, 32 and Louisa, 27. Gummer, like her mother, has been very private throughout her career, and rarely shares her private life with her fans on social media. Grace is best known for her role as Penny in American Horror Story. The actress has also appeared in the NBC musical drama Smash and the HBO series The Newsroom.

Gummer and her iconic mom shared the screen in 2015 with the film Ricki and the Flash. In the film, directed by Johnathan Deeme, Streep plays Ricki Rendazzo, an aging rock star who leaves her family behind to pursue her musical dreams. Gummer plays Streep’s on-screen daughter, Julie, who falls into a depressive state after her husband dumps her, causing Ricki to fly to her daughter’s aide. The film also stars Peter Kline as Streep’s ex. During the promotion of the film, Gummer talked to The Telegraph about sharing the screen with her mother and how she’s learned from her over the years.

“Well, I’ve been watching her my whole life,” Gummer says. “Not just how she acts – if she has a secret to her success, she hasn’t passed that on – but how she behaves and interacts with the world; like any kid does with a parent.”

She also said in the article that growing up with the Oscar winner was one of the reasons she decided to pursue acting and said it was something she knew as a child she wanted to do.

“I was very bossy and I would put on these little shows that I would write and star in,” she said. “They were very long, and didn’t make much sense, but hey, people were looking at me!”