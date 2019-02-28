Jana Kramer Reflects On Devastating Miscarriage One Year Later: ‘I Felt Like I Failed As A Woman’

While it may have happened a year ago, Jana Kramer is still dealing with the aftermath of her devastating miscarriage.

Earlier today, Kramer shared a post with her Instagram followers, explaining all of the emotions thats she went through during that difficult time in her life. A year ago today, Jana says that she received the tough news that she had suffered yet another miscarriage after a round of IVF. The baby would have been a boy and it was the last embryo that Kramer says she and her husband had left.

“I felt like I failed as a women, and as a wife. Ivf wasn’t an option again because it’s too expensive so I felt defeated. I felt blessed that we atleast had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn’t feel complete yet.”

Kramer went on to say that she prayed really hard that she would be blessed with another baby and a month later, she got pregnant with her son, Jace. Now looking back, Jana says that through all the tears and hardships that they went through it was all worth it at the end because they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. To end the post, Kramer tells every woman who has suffered a miscarriage that they are not alone.

“I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything know you’re not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago,” she wrote. “I pray you will see your silver lining too.”

To go along with the touching and heartfelt post, Kramer shared a photo of her three-month-old son Jace, who is leaning against a pillow and rocking a grey onesie that reads “for this child we have prayed.” It comes as no shock that Kramer’s post has really resonated with her fans, earning her over 92,000 likes in addition to 800 plus comments.

While many followers commented on the post to gush over how adorable baby Jace is, countless others thanked Jana for being so brave and sharing her story with her 1.6 million followers.

“Beautiful testament to prayer and faith! I miscarried in August and recently found out we are expecting twins. God is good,” one followed wrote.

“He is such a beautiful baby boy. I’m so happy for you and your family. Congratulations,” another commented.

And this wasn’t the first time that Jana made waves on social media in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr reported, Kramer was forced to shut down comments on an Instagram post after she was being body shamed following the birth of Jace.

Luckily, Kramer used it as an opportunity to take a platform against body shamers.