‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Says Danielle Staub ‘Put On A Sham Wedding To Get On TV’

There has been no love lost between former best friends Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Sophomore Margaret became very close with the RHONJ OG in Season 8, but things quickly went downhill in Season 9 during Danielle’s destination wedding. At the beginning of the season, Danielle was appalled that her friend patched things up with Dolores Catania and later was a complete bridezilla to not just Margaret but Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice as well.

Part 2 of the reunion aired Wednesday night and sneak peeks are getting out about the epic conclusion. In a video posted by the Bravo website, Danielle is finally welcomed to the reunion stage to face off against the women and their husbands. A showdown ensued between Danielle and Margaret, focusing around the issues the former caused between her now ex-husband and his children.

Margaret made it clear very quickly that she didn’t think Danielle’s relationship and wedding to Marty Caffrey was authentic, and believed it was all a ruse to stay relevant on the show.

“Danielle, no one believes you. I mean, you put on a sham wedding to get on TV. I mean, who would believe you,” the designer said. “I’m sorry I didn’t want to speak for everybody else. I’ll just speak for the rest of America who has now said ‘Danielle Staub went to marry Marty to get it on TV, to make herself relevant.'”

— Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) February 28, 2019

Danielle’s jaw dropped at the accusation, but fans will have to tune in to Part 3 to see her response to Margaret’s allegation.

After just a few months of marriage, Danielle and Marty decided to split and their divorce was finalized last week as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Marty and Danielle’s marriage was the 20th engagement and third marriage for the RHONJ star, who is currently engaged for the 21st time to a new man in her life, according to People. Danielle is set to wed Oliver Maier, the Duke of Provence, this Monday, March 4.

“I’m madly in love. I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

— People (@people) February 28, 2019

Teresa is rumored to attend the wedding which will take place at the Justice of the Peace in New York City.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 will conclude next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo with Part 3 of the reunion.