Meet Kendall Jenner’s NBA-Player Boyfriend, Ben Simmons

Kendall and her man, Ben Simmons, seem to be getting very close.

While it seems the relationship between Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner has been up and down for some time, the couple has recently been seen out, heating things up with plenty of PDA. Their relationship status has moved into a serious level. The couple has also been spending a large amount of time together, and while they enjoy each other’s company, it also appears that they’ve worked on making their commitment a strong one.

Simmons and Jenner were first linked together as a couple back in May 2018. The pair split a few months later mostly because their hectic schedules made it difficult to have a relationship with each other. However, the couple could no stay away from each other, and the two got back together in November 2018. It wasn’t until this month that Jenner decided to publicly announce their relationship, which she did on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Obviously you’re dating this guy, right?” DeGeneres asked Jenner, according to Elle. “I don’t know him but he seems sweet by that picture…How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Kendall said, according to Elle.

Ben Simmons is not only the man who managed to win Kendall Jenner’s heart, but he is also a talented basketball star. On July 20, 1996, Simmons was born in Melbourne, Australia. His mom, Julie Simmons, is from Australia, while his father, Dave Simmons, is from New York. Simmons’ father, Dave, was also a very good basketball player. Dave played college basketball at Oklahoma City University. Following that, he was a coach for a variety of Australian National Basketball League teams.

Ben followed in his father’s footsteps and started playing basketball after his family moved to Florida when he was a sophomore in high school. At the time, Ben played for Montverde High School. He had signed with Louisiana State University to play basketball to play at Louisiana State University. By 2015, he was selected by ESPN as the top player of his class. After a year of college, he was drafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and then started playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2018, he was selected as the rookie of the year.

Before meeting Kendall, Simmons had a romance with singer-songwriter Tinashe. Reports of their dating timeline suggest that the pair got together in November 2017. Their relationship became more public and obvious in March 2018 when the two began talking to each other over Instagram, according to Ranker.

However, Simmons and Tinashe split in April, and by May of 2018, Simmons and Jenner were being spotted out together on dates.