Idris Elba Like He’s Never Been Seen Before In ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Trailer

The real life actor-turned-DJ plays an out of work DJ-turned-nanny.

When Idris Elba isn’t being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, or is rumored to play James Bond, he also earns a living as a real-life DJ. Along with his acting, Elba is such an accomplished DJ that he recently revealed, that he even DJ’d at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as reported by The Inquistr. Elba is now taking his real-life passion to the small screen in the Netflix original comedy, Turn Up Charlie, where he plays an out-of-work DJ.

Elba is already an established dramatic actor known for his ruthless on-screen persona and smoldering good looks. A British actor, Elba became known to international audiences through his work on The Wire, and then by leading his own series in the critically acclaimed Luther. Also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Thor movies, Elba has amassed a great body of work with franchise films like Pacific Rim, Star Trek Beyond, The Jungle Book, and many more. The actor can also be seen in the upcoming Fast And Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, with Dwayne Johnson.

Turn Up Charlie would be the actor’s first ever full-fledged comedy performance. While Elba has appeared in comedic roles before, or as part of comedy shows, he has rarely headlined a comedy series or movie. He can be remembered by fans of The Office as having a short-lived run on the hit NBC series, playing the interim boss replacing Steve Carrell’s character. Elba released the trailer for Turn Up Charlie on his Twitter account.

Idris Elba’s association with Netflix began when he appeared in the streaming service’s first ever prestige picture, the Golden Globe-nominated Beasts Of No Nation. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the next season of Elba’s own show, Luther, may appear on Netflix as well.

Hands up everyone who now wants Idris Elba to DJ their wedding. Turn Up Charlie, March 15 only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/tZTDxEMnL7 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 28, 2019

Turn Up Charlie sees the actor in the role of an out-of-work DJ, who is hired by his famous actor friend to be a nanny for his daughter. Swallowing pride in exchange for work, the DJ has to try to reconcile his up-and-coming music career with the necessities of his life, as he deals with the challenges of being responsible for a pre-teen girl.

While the trailer leaves a lot to be desired, Elba’s own inherent acting talent makes the series one to watch out for. And the internet is definitely loving Idris Elba as a DJ/nanny.

YESSSS!!!!! Congrats @dw_waterson and @idriselba ???????? This is a dream team for the ages and I am ????????HERE ????????FOR ????????IT! Feeling mighty #boasty about this today y'all. If you don't already know DW's work do as Idris did and get informed. She's a powerhouse!!

Turn Up Charlie releases on Netflix on March 15.