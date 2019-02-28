Tamar Braxton Says Divorce From Vince Herbert Rekindled Their Friendship

Tamar Braxton says her relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband Vincent Herbert is better than ever since deciding to split, per Madame Noire.

Braxton opened up about her relationship with Herbert to The Jasmine Brand recently and said the two are now good friends. Fans of the former power couple were initially stunned when Braxton announced she was leaving her then-husband and manager in 2018 after nine years of marriage and a son, Logan, 5. Allegations began to swirl that Herbert verbally and physically abused the singer, and rumors of infidelity have made rounds as well. Braxton was very vocal about their marital woes via social media. As more rumors began to surface, however, Braxton and Herbert briefly decided to work on their marriage before ultimately separating.

The marriage dissolved before the eyes of the couple’s WeTV reality show Tamar and Vince. While their divorce isn’t finalized yet, the “Love and War” singer said she is grateful to have a healthy relationship after everything the two have been through.

“Vince and I don’t work together anymore but I’m glad I got my friend back. Our relationship is great,” she said. “Obviously, I never thought I’d be in this situation but I think it’s for the best. I think there’s hope that he’s happy and definitely hope for my own happiness because us together and working together was completely toxic. Our marriage had absolutely no hope after a few years of working together, the way we were working together.”

With the rekindled bond between the couple, the Big Brother winner makes sure to clap back on social media in defense of her ex. The “Angels & Demons” singer spoke on behalf of Herbert when an Instagram follower commented under a video of Braxton with her new boyfriend, whom she playfully names T’Challa. The follower commented that the Braxton Family Values star went “from FAT to FIT,” referring to her ex-husband. Braxton politely asked the commenter to leave the producer alone.

According to Madame Noire, Braxton would like to make things official with her new beau, whom she has been dating for six months. She gushed about him to Wendy Williams in December 2018, she said she would be open to remarrying if her boyfriend were to ask, per Rolling Out.

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” Braxton told Williams. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

The “All the Way Home” singer also mentioned to Williams that she’s “very much in love” with her Harvard Business School lover.