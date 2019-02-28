‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Talks Possible Engagement With Andrew Glennon, Would She Say Yes?

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been living happily with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and their son, James, but are there plans for the two to get married? According to a new report from OK! Magazine, Amber recently spoke with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley on their Coffee Convos podcast and dished all the details on a possible engagement with Andrew.

It sounds like there are plans to get married. Amber revealed that she has overheard Andrew talking about the places where he would like to marry her.

Kailyn asked Amber if there were any wedding plans.

“Girl, he’s been saying stuff behind my back to the cameras. We had a cookout one time, I’m in the living room holding James, and I’m hearing him though, he’s talking about a list of places he’s written down where he wants to get married!” Amber revealed.

Amber didn’t reveal if she knew where those places were, but it sounds like there is some sort of planning going on from Andrew. Earlier this month, fans speculated that perhaps the couple were already engaged after Amber showed off photos of herself on Instagram wearing a shiny ring. She later explained that the ring was not an engagement ring, but rather a gift from her boyfriend.

Although Andrew hasn’t popped the question just yet, what would Amber say if he did? She revealed that she would say yes “in a heartbeat.”

Amber and Andrew have been dating since August of 2017. Amber revealed that Andrew “hasn’t changed.”

“After 6 months or so, people change. He hasn’t in a sense. He’s changed a bit because he’s getting comfortable, but not in a mean way. Not in an unhealthy way. He’s changed where he’s trying to better everything,” Amber explained.

In May of 2018, Amber gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a son named James. Amber revealed that their son was named after Andrew’s father. She also dished about how good of a father he has been to their son.

Amber also has a 10-year-old daughter, Leah. Amber first appeared on MTV for Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant, where she found out she and her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, were expecting a baby. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Leah lives with her father, but Amber visits her.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, but a new season is reportedly going to be filmed. It is unclear when a new season will air.