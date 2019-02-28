Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Know Their Baby’s Gender But Will Keep It Secret Until Birth

While reports continue to speculate about the royal couple's baby, Markle and Prince Harry will stay silent.

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting a baby, there has been plenty of speculation about their baby’s gender. Many reports have circulated from a variety of magazines stating that insiders close to the couple know the baby’s gender.

Once such report came from Us Weekly this past week, claiming that Markle had told some of her friends attending her New York City baby shower that she will be having a boy. However, those actions would seem to contradict what Markle said publicly prior to the baby shower. Markle announced before her soiree in New York City that she and Prince Harry know the baby’s gender, but have decided to keep that a secret for now.

Like most royals have in the past, the couple seems to have decided to withhold the baby’s gender until birth. So, not surprisingly, the pair have kept with tradition.

What is clear, even after all the tabloid reports, is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex know the sex of their baby, but they are not going to share that with the public anytime soon. Of course, standing by royal tradition is important for the couple, since historically, royal mothers-to-be have not shared the sex of their child prior to birth. For example, Kate Middleton and Prince William did not reveal the sex of any of their three children ahead of time.

Like most couples, Markle and Harry were able to find out the sex of their baby, and they may have even already seen their baby with the use of 3D scans. However, whatever the pair does know about the baby’s gender, they are still staying publicly silent.

At Markle’s baby shower, many sources stated that her party decorations were pink, which would indicate that she is having a girl unless the use of pink was just a clever ploy. However, Markle actually planned a gender-neutral baby shower. She even had the chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, to make gender neutral food and snacks. While there were pink peonies, which are Markle’s favorite, and baby pink rose blooms ordered by the baby shower’s host, Serena Williams, Williams was ordering flowers in colors that were Markle’s favorites, and none of those decorations had anything to do with the sex of the baby.

“Serena had made sure all the little things [Meghan] liked were there: her favorite foods, flowers and music. Everything was so thoughtful and tastefully done,” a source that attended the baby shower stated, according to Elle.