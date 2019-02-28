Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happier’ Without Tristan Thompson, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially been broken up for a week now, and those closer to her believe that she’s happier without her baby daddy in her life.

According to People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly happier now that she and Tristan Thompson have split. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be honored by all of the love and support she’s been getting since news broke that her boyfriend had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“[Khloe] is overwhelmed by all the love and support messages. She’s very happy to know that so many people root for her. She’s doing well. She seems happier and is in a very good place as a working mom. She feels very lucky to have such an amazing support system. She has been spending a lot of time with Kris [Jenner],” an insider told the outlet.

“It really seems she’s able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan. She deserves so much better,” the source dished, adding that Kardashian feels like she did everything within her power to keep her relationship with Thompson together for the sake of their family.

However, after the NBA player was busted cheating for the second time in a year, Khloe realized that he doesn’t care about his relationship with her, and ended things, according to the insider.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods is set to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, on Friday to tell her side of the story about her hookup with Tristan Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian is said to be furious over the fact that Woods would think she needs to give a recount of what happened that night.

In addition, Jordyn reportedly has a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and is prohibited from talking about the reality TV stars. If she gets out of line, it seems that the famous brood could come after her in court for violating the contract that she signed while she was still in the good graces of Kylie Jenner and her family.

Kardashian has yet to speak out about Thompson’s cheating, but she did take to Twitter this week to thank her fans for all of their love and support during the difficult time.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomson’s split when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.