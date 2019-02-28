Kardashian Family Thinks It’s ‘Ridiculous That Jordyn Claims She Wants Her Story Out,’ Per ‘People’

Former Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods wants to tell her side of the story following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, but not everyone is too happy about it.

Tomorrow, Woods will appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, where she will speak out publicly on the scandal for the first time. Woods and the Smith family have been very close for years, as Jordyn’s late father used to work with Will Smith. It was actually Will and Jada’s son, Jaden Smith, who introduced Kylie and Jordyn years ago.

But while Jordyn is eager to tell her side of the story to the public, the Kardashian family thinks that it’s totally out of line. A source tells People that the family is watching Woods’ every move as it’s interesting for them to see how people act toward them once they are kicked out of the family’s inner circle. Former Kardashian makeup artist Joyce Bonelli is just another example of a Kardashian friend-turned-enemy, and the family doesn’t think Woods has any right to share her “side” of the story since she was in the wrong.

“They find it ridiculous that Jordyn claims she wants her story out. It’s like, who cares about your story? You behaved inappropriately and hurtful — that’s the whole story,” the insider reveals.

The source goes on to report that the family holds no ill will toward Jada, even though she is giving Jordyn the platform to speak out for the first time in what will likely be in front of an audience of millions.

“About Jada giving her a platform, it’s not anything they are holding against Jada.”

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Jordyn took to her Instagram live story to share a short clip of herself walking onto the set of Red Table Talk. The episode was reportedly shot this past Tuesday, but it will air on Friday, March 1. And while the whole Kardashian clan isn’t too happy with Woods at the moment, momager Kris Jenner has reportedly had a “nuclear meltdown.”

Once the Kardashian matriarch caught wind of Woods’ upcoming appearance on the show, she totally lost it. A source reveals that Kris called Jordyn to confront her about the interview and asked the 21-year-old what she was planning on talking about.

Jordyn told Kris that she was going to discuss her side of the story and dropped the conversation there, saying “what’s done is done.” Kris also tried to call Jada to discuss the interview, but it was reported that Jada did not return her calls.

Jordyn’s interview airs tomorrow on Facebook.