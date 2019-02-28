Lorena Rae Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In New Topless Photo

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae recently wowed her 1.5 million Instagram fans and followers by posting multiple topless pictures through which she left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

Shooting for the lingerie brand’s upcoming 2019 swimsuit collection, the model was seen lying down on her belly at a beautiful beach, wearing nothing at all but a pair of pink bikini bottoms that allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display. And to spice things up, she flashed plenty of side boob, which left her fans totally hot under the collar. To many of her fans’ dismay, however, she censored her breasts with the help of her hands so as to not violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

The model wore her slightly-damp hair down, applied little-to-no makeup, and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look. And owing to the sexiness of the snap, it garnered more than 108,000 likes and 700 comments, as of the writing of this article.

Unable to contain their love and excitement for the 24-year-old model’s amazing figure, fans from across the globe showered her with various compliments, calling her “extremely hot and sexy,” “definition of perfection,” “simply stunning,” “hottest body in the world,” and “truly angelic.” Many fans also posted flirtatious and sexually-explicit comments on the picture and begged her to show her assets to everyone.

Lorena also provided an up-close image of herself from the photo shoot, which also gained significant traction within no time, racking up 100,000 likes and 600-plus comments, where fans drooled over the German model’s beautiful face.

Commenting on her almost-makeup-free looks, one fan wrote that it’s almost impossible to see a woman so beautiful without any cosmetics, adding that Lorena’s beauty is rare and natural. Another admirer called the model “extremely beautiful,” and wrote that he would do anything to make Lorena his wife.

Although Lorena is stunning and has millions of admirers spread all over the world, there have been no reports of her dating anyone at the moment. In 2017, however, rumors spread all over the internet that Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was dating Lorena.

According to an article by Page Six, the Great Gatsby actor was seen hanging out with Rae a few times, however, DiCaprio’s rep denied the allegations, saying that the two were not dating.

Per a Google translation of an interview with the German website In Style, Lorena revealed that she is a big fan of Gisele Bundchen. She was also asked about her beauty tips and tricks as a Victoria’s Secret model, and in response, she said the following.