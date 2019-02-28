Khalid Announces New Album And Short Film Titled ‘Free Spirit’

Khalid today via his social media pages announced the title of his second studio album with the album artwork. The album, Free Spirit is scheduled to be released for April 5. It will be promoted with a short film that will be available to watch in theaters for one day only on April 3.

The “Young, Dumb & Broke” hitmaker is one of music’s biggest acts today with over 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently. His most played track at the moment is “Talk”, his latest single which has has achieved over 48 million streams despite being out only a couple of weeks. His collaboration with Benny Blanco and Halsey on “Eastside” boasts a staggering 556 million streams.

In 2018, Khalid was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Song for “Location,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for his debut, American Teen. That same year he won R&B Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Best New Artist the year before at the MTV Video Music Awards.

He has supported Lorde on her “Melodrama World Tour” in 2017 on her European leg and embarked on three of his own headline tours.

In late 2018, Khalid released an EP titled Suncity which consisted of seven tracks including the two singles “Better” and “Saturday Nights.” “Better” has been streamed over 330 million times on Spotify.

His collaboration with Normani, “Love Lies” became Khalid’s first top 10 single on the U.S. Billboard 100 chart. The single was taken from the Love Simon movie soundtrack. The track went platinum in the U.K., double platinum in the U.S., three times platinum in Canada, and four times platinum in Australia.

Khalid’s other successful collaborations include Marshmello on the dance track, “Silence,” Billie Eilish on “Lovely,” Alessia Cara and Logic on “1-800-273-8255”, and Martin Garrix on “Ocean.”

Khalid’s announcement of a new album and short film was met with excitement. The post on his Instagram page of the album artwork has over 401,000 likes within four hours while the short film poster has over 173,000 likes in just 2 hours. He is yet to announce the tracklisting or tell fans how many tracks will be on it.

Khalid’s Free Spirit short film has its own website where you can sign up to hear the latest updates about it. On the site, it has the hashtag “#KhalidFreeSpirit” to share on your socials when talking about the upcoming project. The film is being released through Trafalgar Releasing who bring special events to the big screen around the world.