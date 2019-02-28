‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey’s Desperate Mistake

Shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Rey made a desperate mistake with Sharon, and it could lead to unintended consequences as things shake out in the coming weeks.

Right now, the rest of the Fab Four don’t realize that Sharon (Sharon Case) is the reason they’re in this mess. Rightt now they think Phyllis is to blame, according to The Inquistr. However, Sharon is the one who finally cracked and spilled the beans about J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder and how they tried to cover it all up. Sharon confessed to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) when he was at her house about personal issues instead of legal issues.

For now, Brittany (Lauren Woodland) does not have much to work with to build a defense for Sharon, and she’s really combing over everything to see what she may have missed. According to Soaps In Depth, next week, Brittany realizes she missed something huge. Sharon confessed to Rey on Valentine’s Day night, which is odd considering he should have been home celebrating with his wife.

Sharon reluctantly shares the tale with her lawyer and lets Brittany know that Rey was at her house for personal reasons instead of for anything related to the case. Indeed, there’s no law against that, but Brittany notices something huge.

When Sharon gave her “statement” to Rey, he didn’t read her the Miranda Rights until she was over halfway through. While Sharon feels that she wasn’t necessarily giving a statement but rather unburdening, Brittany knows that this technicality is the very thing that could get her client off. Sure, revealing the detail will throw Rey under the bus, but to Brittany, he already did the wrong thing by getting a statement under such circumstances in the first place. After all, Rey ran to Sharon after hearing his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) call out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during sex. He confessed his love for Sharon, and mere moments later he was grilling her about the J.T. murder case.

Of course, Mia isn’t going to love learning the sordid details of how her husband came to hear Sharon’s confession either. Sure, Mia realizes that she made a mistake, but she seems to be far less forgiving of others than she is of herself. She will be furious with both Rey and Sharon. There’s a possibility that Sharon should start looking over her shoulder because she could have an attack similar to Lola’s (Sasha Calle) the next time Mia gets drunk and out of control.