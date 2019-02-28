Luke Perry Reportedly Placed Under Sedation After Suffering Massive Stroke

Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, and the actor is said to either be in a medically induced coma, or being kept sedated as he receives treatment in the hospital.

According to TMZ, sources claim that Luke Perry was put into a medically induced coma after paramedics were called to his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday morning.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was said to be responsive and talking when first responders arrived at the scene. However, his condition began to deteriorate and he was then rushed to the hospital.

A rep for Perry claims that he is under observation, but not in a coma. However, sources are telling the outlet that the actor is under some sort of sedation.

According to The Inquisitr, since the news of the actor’s medical emergency broke online, many fans have sent him well wishes, including some of his former co-stars.

Shannen Doherty, who starred alongside Perry on 90210 took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of the two on set together, dressed in formal wear as they filmed the prom episode of the series. The duo played iconic teen couple Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on the series for years, before both leaving prior to the show’s 10-year run ending.

Perry’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, Kristy Swanson, also spoke out via social media.

“I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke,” the actress wrote on Thursday.

'Riverdale' Star Luke Perry Suffers 'Massive' Stroke, Sedated in Hospitalhttps://t.co/NFdanXcEHV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2019

Luke Perry’s stroke happened on the very same day that a Beverly Hills 90210 reboot was announced at Fox. Luke’s former co-stars, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green, have all been confirmed for the show, leaving Perry and Doherty as the only original cast members left out of the show.

Luke currently has a role on The CW teen drama, Riverdale, where he plays Archie Andrew’s (KJ Apa) hunky’s father, Fred Andrews, and often stars alongside Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, and Molly Ringwald, who guest stars as his ex-wife on the series.

There is no word on how serious Luke Perry’s condition is at the current time, or what his recovery may look like going forward.