‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Episode 4 Edited Out A Shocking Hookup

Episode 4 of MTV’s The Challenge: War of Worlds is in the books, and a shocking double elimination shook the competitors and viewers alike. Host TJ Lavin announced that two teams would be going home, and after a head-turning tribunal vote, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Julia Nolan, Natalie Negrotti, and JP Andrade were sent packing after teammates Kyle Christie and Mattie Lynn Breaux took home the night’s big win.

While JP’s choice to call out CT shocked everyone, another surprising turn of events apparently never made it on the show. According to Cara Maria Sorbello’s Twitter feed, a mysterious hookup between two cast members was edited out of Episode 4.

“WHAT HAPPENED? We lost @TheOfficial_CT, we NEVER GOT TO SEE GLITTER GATE @NataliaNegrotti, AND WE NEVER GOT TO SEE OL HUNNY BEE AND HIS NEW LADY ROLLING IN THE SHEETS! #unseenhookups @JuliaNolan_ @hbarfield13,” Cara tweeted.

It looks like Cara spilled the beans on the mysterious hookup between prospect and Big Brother alum Julia Nolan and Challenge veteran Hunter Barfield. Julia seemed to confirm Cara’s ousting of the hookup by retweeting the post with a simple caption of “OOOP.”

The only new hookup on War of the Worlds that viewers have been privy to was between partners Kyle and Mattie. The two were seen exchanging a kiss before Cara intervened and told the prospect to watch out for her ex, while mentioning that he had STDs.

Season 33 of The Challenge has been more focused on the competitions and eliminations over drama after fans spoke out after Final Reckoning last season. Longtime viewers of the show complained that it became more centered around feuds and not the challenges that the show was built on. This might have been the reason producers opted to leave out the interactions between Hunter and Julia.

Now that it’s become public knowledge, the topic of the hookup will more than likely be brought up at the reunion, which has not yet filmed at this time. If The Challenge chooses to do a “S*** They Should Have Shown” episode, which they have done in the past, but not recently, the hookup should make it to air then.

The next confirmed cast member for #TheChallenege33 is Hunter Barfield. pic.twitter.com/eCqmuvz33Y — War of The Worlds (@TheChallenge33) October 16, 2018

At the time of this publication, Hunter has not commented on Cara’s tweet regarding his relationship with Julia. Both Hunter and Julia currently follow one another on Instagram.

Cara’s tweet also noted that fans did not get to see Natalie pranking Zach Nichols by putting glitter all over his bed. This will likely be brought up at the reunion as well since the two aren’t necessarily good friends.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.