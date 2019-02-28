Remy Ma And Papoose’s Daughter ‘The Golden Child’ Makes Her Television Debut

Remy Ma and Papoose are ready to share their golden child with the world.

The “Lean Back” rapper and her husband showed their 3-month-old bundle of joy on The Real on Thursday. The self-proclaimed black love ambassadors brought their daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, out on the talk show’s stage, carried in by her dad as hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeanie Mai, and Yvette Nicole Brown couldn’t contain their excitement, according to Essence. Reminisce matched her mom by wearing a dress in the same print and colors as Remy Ma’s skirt.

Remy gave birth to Reminisce in December 2018 and the couple decided to name her after Remy’s mother. The rapper has been vocal about her struggles to conceive and even documented her journey to her baby on Love and Hip-Hop: New York, where she and Papoose co-star. Since Reminisce’s birth, both Remy and Papoose have shied away from showing their baby daughter, who they nickname ‘The Golden Child,” on social media. The longtime pair did show their newborn on Christmas 2018 when Remy referred to her as her “best gift ever.” Remy has also previously shown her hand or her head since sharing her with her 6.7 million followers on the day she was born. Remy shared the video from The Real on her Instagram account and shared how surreal it was for her daughter to finally make her debut.

“Waking up to her on my timeline put the biggest smile on my face; it’s so weird seeing her on social media,” Remy wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a video clip of the moment. “This baby is EVERYTHING me & her father, my husband @papoosepapoose prayed she would be and EVEN MORE.”

The mother of three also discussed her difficult birth she faced to bring her daughter into the world. The “All the Way Up” rapper was rushed into surgery following the birth of her daughter after losing too much blood in the delivery room. However, after undergoing a blood transfusion, Remy was stable and was able to continue enjoying her newborn. Papoose updated his fans along the way and assured them at the time that things were fine with his wife and new addition.