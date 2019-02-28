Pink Reveals Colorful Album Artwork For ‘Hurts 2B Human’

Pink today via social media treated her fans to the colorful album artwork for her upcoming release. Titled Hurts 2B Human, the “What About Us” singer shared it to her 5.6 million Instagram followers. The lead single “Walk Me Home” has achieved 8.6 million streams on Spotify in just a week and is currently her second most played song at the moment.

Recently, Pink was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at this year’s BRIT Awards. On the night she performed a medley of her hits including her latest single which was the debut performance of the track.

Throughout her career, she has picked up some huge awards. She won her first Grammy Award in 2002 and has picked up two more since then. She has two MTV Europe Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards, one where she was honored the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2017.

Despite releasing a new album scheduled for April, Pink is still in the middle of a world tour for her last studio album, Beautiful Trauma. A second North American leg will start March 1 in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center. The leg will end in New York City at Madison Square Garden where she will play two huge shows there. From June, Pink will embark on a European leg starting in the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 16. The leg consists of two shows in London, U.K. at the iconic Wembley Stadium and will end back in the Netherlands on August 11 in The Hague.

Earlier this month, Pink was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame where she celebrated the event with her family and fans. Her star became number 2,656 on the famous tourist attraction. Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Kerri Kenney-Silver spoke at the ceremony expressing their love for the singer.

“When I was asked to speak about Pink, I was very excited because it’s one of my favorite colors,” Ellen joked during the ceremony according to E!

“Such a cool experience watching wifey get her star on Hollywood walk. Proud of you baby,” her husband captioned his Instagram photo.

Since bursting onto the music scene with her debut album Can’t Take Me Home, Pinks career has gone from strength to strength. Nearly two decades since her first record and Pink is still racking up platinum records, and winning big awards. Her global tours prove that she is a modern day icon whose popularity shows no signs of slowing down.