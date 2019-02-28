Maya Stepper Sizzles In A Revealing Black Swimsuit In New Victoria’s Secret Photo Shoot

German model Maya Stepper recently stunned her 580,000-plus Instagram followers by posting a risqué video wherein she is featured wearing a revealing black bathing suit to flaunt her enviable curves. Shooting for Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit 2019 Collection, the model is seen striking some sultry poses to provide a view of her amazing body from every angle.

The model let her beautiful blonde tresses down and applied minimal makeup just enough to enhance her amazing features – a decision that made her look really sexy. As of the writing of this piece and within less than an hour of going live, Maya’s sexy video was viewed almost 20,000 times and garnered more than a hundred comments where fans literally drooled over her beauty.

Expressing her admiration and envy for the model’s perfect body, one female fan wrote that Maya is extremely beautiful and that she wishes to look like her one day. While a male fan — who couldn’t contain his excitement — called her a stunning beauty and a true goddess and expressed his desire to take her out on a date. Other fans, per usual, showered the German beauty with complimentary comments, including “definition of perfection,” “you are totally killing it,” “the most beautiful girls in the world,” and “simply breathtaking.”

Prior to posting the current picture, Maya posted an eye-popping snap wherein she could be seen sitting on the beach, wearing skimpy leopard-print bikini bottoms which she paired with a barely-there black bikini top which allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage.

Per the caption, the photo shoot was once again for Victoria’s Secret and Maya seemed to be very happy and excited about the opportunity, calling it “a dream come true” – something that nobody would find hard to believe because working for the lingerie company is, indeed, every model’s biggest dream.

She also posted a group picture from the swimsuit photo session wherein she is featured wearing a revealing, printed blue bikini. In the picture, Maya posed along with her fellow Victoria’s Secret models, including Grace Elizabeth, Lorena Rae and Megan Williams. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, each one of the models appeared to be absolutely stunning in the photograph and it became very hard for viewers to decide who looked the best.

Maya – who lives in New York – was interviewed by C-Heads Magazine a few years ago wherein she revealed that Kate Moss is her style icon. And when asked about what makes a woman beautiful in her eyes, she provided a very meaningful and inspiring response.