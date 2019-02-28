Olivia Culpo Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Sheer Dress On Instagram

Olivia Culpo has had a busy agenda lately that involves going around the globe to attend different fashion shows. Most recently, the former Miss Universe is enjoying beautiful Paris where she has been rocking jaw-dropping outfits, snapshots of which she often shares with her Instagram followers.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy photo of herself in a sheer dress that made her feel like a princess. The salmon-pink Dior dress has a plunging neckline that shows off Culpo’s cleavage, while its sheer skirt puts her impossibly long legs on full display.

The dress has two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and a fit bodice that helps accentuate her toned midsection and flawless physique. The whole dress consists of a sheer, sparkly fabric that leaves her underwear visible, though she was careful to match the colors so that the assemble looks natural.

Culpo is wearing her signature bob in a side part and down in loose curls that shorten the length of her hair a bit, so that it bounces right above her shoulders. The post includes two side-by-side snaps, both of which feature Culpo in the same dress and same pose, expect for the position of her head.

Culpo paired her chic dress with golden-nude heels and a matching purse. She is wearing a light pink shade of lipstick, while her eye makeup is kept to a minimum, giving her a fresh, more natural look. In the photo, she is seen carrying her phone in her hand as well as the purse.

The snapshot, which Culpo shared with her impressive 3.7 million Instagram followers, proved to be a success, garnering more than 38,000 likes and more than 230 comments within 45 minutes of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, as well as her impeccable fashion style.

“I cant with her anymore… she looks like a dream and she’s in full dior. Check the bag,” one user wrote, tagging someone else and pairing her comment with red hearts and heart eyes emoji.

“You are stunning! Doesn’t disappoint me eeeeevvvverrrrr,” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Culpo attended the Dior fall-winter 2019 presentation at the Musée Rodin as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday afternoon, sporting an elegant black dress consisting of a high neck and short skirt wrapped in sheer tulle that they the number a gown-like effect.